College Basketball: Men
Florida St. at Clemson 6 p.m. ACCN
Purdue at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN
Butler at Xavier 6 p.m. CBSSN
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest 6 p.m. ESPN2
Arkansas at Georgia 6 p.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech 8 p.m. ACCN
Wisconsin at Illinois 8 p.m. BTN
Dayton at VCU 8 p.m. CBSSN
Syracuse at NC State 8 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. 8 p.m. ESPNU
Florida at Missouri 8 p.m. SECN
Villanova at Marquette 9 p.m. FS1
Pro Basketball
NBA: Pelicans Insiders 5:30 p.m. BSSW
NBA: Memphis at New York 6:45 p.m. ESPN
NBA: Cleveland at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
G-League: Stockton at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW+
NBA: Oklahoma City at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW
NBA: Denver at Utah 9:05 p.m. ESPN
College Football
National Signing Day 11 a.m. ESPN2
Senior Bowl: Practice 11:30 a.m. ESPNU
National Signing Day 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Senior Bowl: Practice 2 p.m. ESPN2
Texas Press Conference 5 p.m. LHN
Longhorn Extra: National Signing Day 7 p.m. LHN
Golf
Asian Tour: PIF Saudi International 2 a.m. (Thu) GOLF
Pro Hockey
NHL: Edmonton at Washington 6 p.m. TNT
NHL: Minnesota at Chicago 8:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer: Men
SPFL: Glasgow Rangers at Glasgow Celtic 1:45 p.m. CBSSN
World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Honduras 6:30 p.m. FS1
OLYMPICS
Curling: Men
U.S. vs. Australia, Mixed Doubles 5 p.m. USA
U.S. vs. Italy, Mixed Doubles 7:05 p.m. USA
U.S. vs. Norway, Mixed Doubles 12:30 a.m. (Thu) USA
Italy vs. Switzerland, Mixed Doubles 2 a.m. (Thu) USA
Hockey: Women
Switzerland vs. Canada 10:10 p.m. USA
Skiing
Men’s Downhill — Training 9 p.m. USA
Women’s Moguls Qualifying 4 a.m. (Thu) USA
Men’s Moguls Qualifying 5:45 a.m. (Thu) USA