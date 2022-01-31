College Basketball: Men

Florida St. at Clemson 6 p.m. ACCN

Purdue at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN

Butler at Xavier 6 p.m. CBSSN

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest 6 p.m. ESPN2

Arkansas at Georgia 6 p.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech 8 p.m. ACCN

Wisconsin at Illinois 8 p.m. BTN

Dayton at VCU 8 p.m. CBSSN

Syracuse at NC State 8 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. 8 p.m. ESPNU

Florida at Missouri 8 p.m. SECN

Villanova at Marquette 9 p.m. FS1

Pro Basketball

NBA: Pelicans Insiders 5:30 p.m. BSSW

NBA: Memphis at New York 6:45 p.m. ESPN

NBA: Cleveland at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

G-League: Stockton at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW+

NBA: Oklahoma City at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW

NBA: Denver at Utah 9:05 p.m. ESPN

College Football

National Signing Day 11 a.m. ESPN2

Senior Bowl: Practice 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

National Signing Day 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Senior Bowl: Practice 2 p.m. ESPN2

Texas Press Conference 5 p.m. LHN

Longhorn Extra: National Signing Day 7 p.m. LHN

Golf

Asian Tour: PIF Saudi International 2 a.m. (Thu) GOLF

Pro Hockey

NHL: Edmonton at Washington 6 p.m. TNT

NHL: Minnesota at Chicago 8:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer: Men

SPFL: Glasgow Rangers at Glasgow Celtic 1:45 p.m. CBSSN

World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Honduras 6:30 p.m. FS1

OLYMPICS

Curling: Men

U.S. vs. Australia, Mixed Doubles 5 p.m. USA

U.S. vs. Italy, Mixed Doubles 7:05 p.m. USA

U.S. vs. Norway, Mixed Doubles 12:30 a.m. (Thu) USA

Italy vs. Switzerland, Mixed Doubles 2 a.m. (Thu) USA

Hockey: Women

Switzerland vs. Canada 10:10 p.m. USA

Skiing

Men’s Downhill — Training 9 p.m. USA

Women’s Moguls Qualifying 4 a.m. (Thu) USA

Men’s Moguls Qualifying 5:45 a.m. (Thu) USA

