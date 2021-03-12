High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 a.m. FSSW

Auto/Motorsports Racing

NHRA: AMALIE Motor Oil 11 a.m. FS1

NASCAR: Instacart 500 2:30 p.m. FOX

College Baseball

South Carolina at Texas 11 a.m. LHN

Baseball: MLB Spring Training

Houston vs. Washington noon AT&T-SW

St. Louis vs. NY Mets noon MLBN

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland 3 p.m. MLBN

Kansas City vs. LA Dodgers 8 p.m. MLBN

College Basketball: Men

Patriot Final: Loyola-MD at Colgate 11 a.m. CBSSN

Atlantic 10 Final: St. Bonaventure vs. VCU noon CBS

SEC Final: at Nashville, Tenn. noon ESPN

American Athletic Final: at Fort Worth 2:15 p.m. ESPN

Big Ten Final: at Indianapolis 2:30 p.m. CBS

NCAA Selection Show 5 p.m. CBS

NIT Selection Special 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

College Basketball: Women

A-10 Final: at Richmond, Va. 11 a.m. ESPNU

Big 12 Final: at Kansas City, Mo. noon ESPN2

Southland Final: at Katy 1 p.m. CBSSN

Northeast Final: Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s 1 p.m. ESPNU

Patriot Final: Lehigh vs. Boston U. 3 p.m. CBSSN

Pro Basketball: NBA

Utah at Golden State 3 p.m. NBATV

San Antonio at Philadelphia 5:30 p.m. NBATV

Boston at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

LA Clippers at New Orleans 8 p.m. ESPN

Bowling

PBA: WSOB XII Roth/Holman Doubles 2 p.m. FS1

Cycling

UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7 7 a.m. NBCSN

UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 8 9 p.m. NBCSN

College Football

Mississippi Valley St. at Jackson St. 2 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

PGA Tour: The Players Championship noon NBC

EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters 1 p.m. GOLF

College Hockey: Men

Big Ten QF: Penn St. vs. Notre Dame 11 a.m. BTN

Big Ten QF: Michigan St. vs. Minnesota 3 p.m. BTN

Big Ten QF: Ohio St. vs. Michigan 7:30 p.m. BTN

Pro Hockey

Arizona at Minnesota 1 p.m. NHLN

Dallas at Columbus 4 p.m. FSSW

Los Angeles at Colorado 6 p.m. NBCSN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 12:30 p.m. FS2

College Lacrosse: Men

Michigan at Ohio St. 3 p.m. ESPNU

College Lacrosse: Women

Notre Dame at Syracuse 11 a.m. ACCN

Rodeo

PBR: The Built Ford Tough Invitational 9 p.m. CBSSN

Rugby

Premiership: Harlequins at Exeter 5 a.m. NBCSN

Ireland at Scotland midnight NBCSN

Sailing

America’s Cup 10 p.m. NBCSN

College Soccer: Women

Liberty at Oklahoma noon FSSW

UCLA at Utah 1 p.m. PAC12N

California at Washington 3 p.m. PAC12N

Soccer: Men

Serie A: Sampdoria at Bologna 6:25 a.m. ESPN2

Premier: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal 11:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: West Ham United at Man. United 2:20 p.m. NBCSN

College Softball

Arkansas at South Carolina noon SECN

Virginia Tech at NC State 1 p.m. ACCN

Alabama at Auburn 2 p.m. SECN

Mississippi St. at Mississippi 4 p.m. SECN

Tennis

ATP: Marseille, Santiago Finals; ATP: Dubai 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Dubai; WTA: St. Petersburg, Monterrey 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

Volleyball: Women, Athletes Unlimited

Team Edmond vs. Team De La Cruz 4 p.m. FS1

Team Larson vs. Team Nwanebu 7 p.m. FS2

Recommended For You