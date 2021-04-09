Auto/Motorsports Racing
FIA Formula E: Rome E-Prix 8:30 a.m. CBSSN
AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship 2 p.m. NBC
NASCAR: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 6:30 p.m. FS1
College Baseball
LSU at Kentucky 1 p.m. SECN
Kansas St. at Texas 2:30 p.m. LHN
Virginia at Clemson 6 p.m. ACCN
Florida at Tennessee 6 p.m. SECN
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon St. at Oregon 8:30 p.m. PAC12N
Baseball: MLB
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay noon MLBN
Oakland at Houston 3 p.m. FS1/AT&T-SW
San Diego at Texas 6 p.m. BSSW
Washington at LA Dodgers 9:30 p.m. (JIP) MLBN
Pro Basketball: NBA
LA Lakers at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m. ABC
Houston at Golden State 9 p.m. AT&T-SW
Golf
The Masters 2 p.m. CBS
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts 11 a.m. ESPN
Middleweights: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland 2 p.m. ABC
College Softball
Pittsburgh at NC State 11 a.m. BSSW
Alabama at Arkansas 11 a.m. ESPN2
South Carolina at Mississippi 11 a.m. SECN
Duke at Florida St. 1 p.m. ESPN2
Utah at California 2 p.m. PAC12N
Indiana at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN
UCLA at Oregon 3 p.m. ESPN2
Auburn at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SECN
Indiana at Purdue 5:30 p.m. BTN
UCLA at Oregon 6 p.m. PAC12N