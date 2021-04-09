Auto/Motorsports Racing

FIA Formula E: Rome E-Prix 8:30 a.m. CBSSN

AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship 2 p.m. NBC

NASCAR: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 6:30 p.m. FS1

College Baseball

LSU at Kentucky 1 p.m. SECN

Kansas St. at Texas 2:30 p.m. LHN

Virginia at Clemson 6 p.m. ACCN

Florida at Tennessee 6 p.m. SECN

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon St. at Oregon 8:30 p.m. PAC12N

Baseball: MLB

NY Yankees at Tampa Bay noon MLBN

Oakland at Houston 3 p.m. FS1/AT&T-SW

San Diego at Texas 6 p.m. BSSW

Washington at LA Dodgers 9:30 p.m. (JIP) MLBN

Pro Basketball: NBA

LA Lakers at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m. ABC

Houston at Golden State 9 p.m. AT&T-SW

Golf

The Masters 2 p.m. CBS

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts 11 a.m. ESPN

Middleweights: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland 2 p.m. ABC

College Softball

Pittsburgh at NC State 11 a.m. BSSW

Alabama at Arkansas 11 a.m. ESPN2

South Carolina at Mississippi 11 a.m. SECN

Duke at Florida St. 1 p.m. ESPN2

Utah at California 2 p.m. PAC12N

Indiana at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN

UCLA at Oregon 3 p.m. ESPN2

Auburn at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SECN

Indiana at Purdue 5:30 p.m. BTN

UCLA at Oregon 6 p.m. PAC12N

