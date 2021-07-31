High School Athletics
Spotlight 10:30 p.m. BSSW
Auto/Motor Sports Racing
FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 3 6 a.m. CBSSN
Formula 1: Hungarian Grand Prix 7:55 a.m. ESPN
FIM Motocross: MX2 2 p.m. CBSSN
FIM Motocross: MXGP 3 p.m. CBSSN
NHRA: Lucas Oil NHRA 3 p.m. FOX
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 5:30 p.m. FS1
Major League Baseball
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. TBS
Seattle at Texas 1:30 p.m. BSSW
Houston at San Francisco 3 p.m. AT&T-SW
Oakland at LA Angels (JIP) 4 p.m. MLBN
Boston at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. ESPN
TBT Basketball
Semifinal 11 a.m. ESPN
3 Point Contest, 1 p.m. ESPN
Semifinal 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Fitness
NOBULL CrossFit Games 1 p.m. CBS
Pro Football: NFL
Inside Cowboys Training Camp 10 p.m. BSSW
Golf
EPGA/LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational 7:30 a.m. GOLF
U.S. Senior Women’s Open 1 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA: Saratoga Live noon FS2
NYRA: Saratoga Live 2:30 p.m. FS1
Lacrosse: Women, Athletes Unliminted
Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood 10 a.m. FS1
Team Treanor vs. Team Warden 12:30 p.m. FS1
Rodeo: PBR
Express Ranches Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle noon CBS
Express Ranches Classic, Round 2, Champ. Round 7 p.m. CBSSN
Rugby
MLR: Rugby ATL at Los Angeles 3 p.m. CBS
Soccer: Men
Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna 6 p.m. FS2
Gold Cup Final: U.S. vs. Mexico 8 p.m. FS1
Tennis
ATP: Atlanta, Singles Final 4 p.m. TENNIS
Radio
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)