High School Athletics
Spotlight 6:30 p.m. BSSW
Auto Racing
Formula 1: Rolex Turkish Grand Prix 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
FIM Motocross: MX2 1 p.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Cup: Bank of America ROVAL 400 1 p.m. NBC
FIM Motocross: MXGP 2 p.m. CBSSN
NHRA: Qualifying 2 2:30 p.m. FS1
NHRA: Texas NHRA FallNationals 3:30 p.m. FS1
Major League Baseball: Postseason
ALDS Game 3: Tampa Bay at Boston 3 p.m. MLBN
ALDS Game 3: Houston at Chicago 7 p.m. FS1
Pro Basketball: Preseason
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Phoenix at LA Lakers 9 p.m. ESPN
Pro Basketball: WNBA Finals
Game 1: Chicago at Phoenix 2 p.m. ABC
Cycling
UCI: Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles 11 p.m. NBCSN
College Football
Oklahoma with Lincoln Riley 6:30 p.m. BSSW
Pro Football: NFL
NY Jets vs. Atlanta at London 8:30 a.m. NFLN
New England at Houston noon CBS
Green Bay at Cincinnati noon FOX
NY Giants at Dallas 3:25 p.m. FOX
Buffalo at Kansas City 7:20 p.m. NBC
Cowboys Game Night 10:30 p.m. BSSW
Golf
EPGA Tour: Spanish Open 6 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Founders Cup 11 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour Champ.: Const. Furyk and Friends 2 p.m. GOLF
PGA Junior League Championship 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 4 p.m. GOLF
College Field Hockey
Liberty at North Carolina 2 p.m. ACCN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races noon FS1
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 2:30 p.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
Rodeo
PBR: Union Home Mortgage Invitational 7 p.m. CBSSN
Rugby
Premiership: Northampton at Wasps 9 p.m. NBCSN
Running
Chicago Marathon 7 a.m. NBCSN
Sailing
SailGP: Day 2 9 p.m. CBSSN
College Soccer: Men
Michigan at Penn St. 1 p.m. BTN
Oregon St. at Stanford 4 p.m. PAC12N
College Soccer: Women
Michigan at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN
Oklahoma St. at TCU 11 a.m. ESPNU
North Carolina at Boston College noon ACCN
Tennessee at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SECN
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest 4 p.m. ACCN
Soccer: Men, UEFA Nations League
Third-Place: Italy vs. Belgium 7:50 a.m. ESPNU
Final: Spain vs. France 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer: Women
FASL: Leicester City at Chelsea 10 a.m. NBCSN
College Softball
Texas St. at Texas 2 p.m. LHN
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Indian Wells noon TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Indian Wells 1 p.m. BSSW
College Volleyball: Women
Florida at LSU noon SECN
Stanford at Oregon 2 p.m. PAC12N
Texas at Kansas 3 p.m. ESPNU
Radio
Pro Football: NFL, New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 3 p.m. (KPYN 900-AM/99.5-FM, Atlanta; KGAS 104.3-FM, Carthage; KCKL 95.9-FM, Malakoff; KMHT 103.9-FM, Marshall; KPXI 100.7-FM, Overton; KFYN 104.3-FM, Paris; KKTK 1400-AM, Texarkana; KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler; Spanish: KVLL 94.7-FM, Lufkin)
Pro Football: NFL, Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 7 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)