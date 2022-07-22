Auto Racing
Formula 1: Lenovo French Grand Prix 7:55 a.m. ESPN
FIM Motocross: MX2 9 a.m. CBSSN
FIM Motocross: MXGP 10 a.m. CBSSN
NHRA: Qualifying 12:30 p.m. FS1
IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300 2 p.m. NBC
NASCAR Cup: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 2 p.m. USA
NHRA: DENSO Sonoma Nationals 3 p.m. FOX
Baseball: MLB
Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 10 a.m. MLBN
Houston at Seattle 3 p.m. AT&T-SW
Texas at Oakland 3 p.m. BSSW
San Diego at NY Mets 6 p.m. ESPN
Big3 Basketball
Week 6: Tri State vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Power vs. Aliens, Bivouac vs. Killer 3’s noon CBS
Basketball: TBT
Dayton Regional: Athletics Miami vs. TMT noon ESPN
WV Regional: Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball: WNBA
Dallas at Indiana 2 p.m. BSSW
Dallas at Indiana 2 p.m. NBATV
Atlanta at Seattle 5 p.m. NBATV
Football: CFL
Toronto at Saskatchewan 6 p.m. ESPNEWS
Cycling: Tour de France
Stage 21: 70 miles, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées 9 a.m. USA
Women Stage 1: 51 miles, Paris (Eiffel Tower) to Champs-Élysées: 2 p.m. CNBC
Pro Football: NFL
Inside Cowboys Training Camp 10 p.m. BSSW
Golf
LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Championship 4:30 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Championship 8 a.m. CNBC
PGA Tour Champions: British Senior Open 8 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: British Senior Open 11 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour: 3M Open noon GOLF
PGA Tour: 3M Open 2 p.m. CBS
DP World Tour: Cazoo Classic 3 a.m. (Mon) GOLF
High School Softball
Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game 6 p.m. ESPNU
Tennis
ATP: Gstaad Final 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Hamburg Final 8 a.m. TENNIS
WTA: Palermo Final 1 p.m. TENNIS
Atlanta Open Women’s Exhibition 6 p.m. TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta, Umag; WTA: Prague, Warsaw 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta, Umag; WTA: Prague, Warsaw 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
Track & Field: World Championships
Day 10: Evening Session 7 p.m. CNBC
Day 10: Evening Session 8 p.m. NBC
X Games
Summer X Games 2022 noon ABC