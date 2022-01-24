College Basketball: Men

Inside LSU Basketball 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Richmond at Rhode Island 5:30 p.m. CBSSN

Alabama at Georgia 5:30 p.m. SECN

Michigan St. at Illinois 6 p.m. ESPN

Clemson at Duke 6 p.m. ESPN2

Cincinnati at Temple 6 p.m. ESPNU

DePaul at Villanova 6 p.m. FS1

Syracuse at Pittsburgh 7 p.m. ACCN

Maryland at Rutgers 7 p.m. BTN

Georgetown at Connecticut 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

Auburn at Missouri 7:30 p.m. SECN

Mississippi St. at Kentucky 8 p.m. ESPN

Texas at TCU 8 p.m. ESPNU

Nevada at Colorado St. 8 p.m. FS1

Colorado at Oregon 9 p.m. PAC12N

Arizona at UCLA 10 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball: Women

Iowa at Penn St. 5 p.m. BTN

Texas: Gameplan with Vic Schaefer 7 p.m. LHN

Pro Basketball

NBA: LA Lakers at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m. TNT

NBA: San Antonio at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

NBA: Dallas at Golden State 9 p.m. TNT

College Golf

Southwestern Invitational: Day 2 3:30 p.m. GOLF

Tennis: ATP/WTA

Australian Open: Quarterfinals 1 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open: Quarterfinals 8 p.m. ESPN2

