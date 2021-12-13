College Basketball: Men

SE Louisiana at Louisville 5 p.m. ACCN

VMI at Wake Forest 6 p.m. BSSW+

Furman at North Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN2

Northwestern St. at LSU 6 p.m. SECN

South Carolina St. at Duke 7 p.m. ACCN

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Arizona St. at Creighton 7 p.m. FS1

Santa Clara at Boise St. 8 p.m. CBSSN

Alabama at Memphis 8 p.m. ESPN2

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas 8 p.m. ESPNU

North Alabama at Auburn 8 p.m. SECN

UC Davis at Oregon St. 9 p.m. PAC12N

Pro Basketball: NBA

Golden State at New York 6:30 p.m. TNT

Phoenix at Portland 9 p.m. TNT

Pro Hockey

CHL: Leksands IF at Frolunda Gothenburg noon NHLN

CHL: Sparta Prague at Rogle Angelholm 2:30 p.m. NHLN

NHL: St. Louis at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW

Soccer: Men

Premier: Leeds United at Manchester City 1:55 p.m. NBCSN

CONCACAF: FC Motagua at Comunicaciones FC 8:56 p.m. FS2

Tennis

ATP: Rio de Janeiro, Maia 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Rio de Janeiro 3 p.m. TENNIS

ATP: Rio de Janeiro, Maia 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS

Recommended For You