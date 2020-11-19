SPORTS ON TV

Auto Racing

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series 1 p.m. CBS

Boxing

Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada 6 p.m. FS1

College Diving

Texas Invitational 1 p.m. LHN

College Football

Clemson at Florida St. 11 a.m. ABC

Georgia Southern at Army 11 a.m. CBSSN

Florida at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. ESPN

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2

Arkansas St. at Texas St. 11 a.m. ESPNU

Indiana at Ohio St. 11 a.m. FOX

Illinois at Nebraska 11 a.m. FS1

LSU at Arkansas 11 a.m. SECN

Charlotte at Marshall 11:30 a.m. FSSW

North Alabama at BYU 2 p.m. BYUTV

Wisconsin at Northwestern 2:30 p.m. ABC

Iowa at Penn St. 2:30 p.m. BTN

San Diego St. at Nevada 2:30 p.m. CBS

Cincinnati at Central Florida 2:30 p.m. ESPN

UCLA at Oregon 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Georgia St. at South Alabama 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

California at Oregon St. 2:30 p.m. FS1

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh 3 p.m. ACCN

Kansas St. at Iowa St. 3 p.m. FOX

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech 3 p.m. FSSW

Abilene Christian at Virginia 3 p.m. FSSW+

Kentucky at Alabama 3 p.m. SECN

San Jose St. at Fresno St. 6 p.m. CBSSN

Tennessee at Auburn 6 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 6:30 p.m. ABC

Michigan at Rutgers 6:30 p.m. BTN

Liberty at NC State 6:30 p.m. FSSW

Mississippi St. at Georgia 6:30 p.m. SECN

Arizona at Washington 7 p.m. FOX

USC at Utah 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Washington St. at Stanford 9:30 p.m. FS1

Boise St. at Hawaii 10 p.m. CBSSN

Figure Skating

ISU: The Rostelecom Cup 3 p.m. NBC

Golf

EPGA: The Joburg Open 4 a.m. GOLF

PGA: RSM Classic noon GOLF

LPGA: Pelican Women’s Championship 3 p.m. GOLF

EPGA: The Joburg Open 4 a.m. (Sun) GOLF

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 255 Prelims: Undercard Bouts 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Skiing

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup 11 p.m. NBCSN

Soccer

Premier: Brighton at Aston Villa 8:55 a.m. NBCSN

MLS: Orlando City SC vs. NYCFC 11 a.m. UNIMAS

Premier: Manchester City at Tottenham 11:30 a.m. NBC

MLS: Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls 2 p.m. UNIMAS

Liga MX: Guadalajara vs. Necaxa 9 p.m. KLTV3

Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs. Pachuca 10 p.m. FS2

Swimming

ISL: Final 7 a.m. CBSSN

Tennis

ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles SF1 6 a.m. TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Singles SF1 8 a.m. ESPNEWS

ATP World Tour Finals: Singles SF1 8 a.m. TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles SF2 noon TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Singles SF2 2 p.m. TENNIS