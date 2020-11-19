SPORTS ON TV
Auto Racing
Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series 1 p.m. CBS
Boxing
Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada 6 p.m. FS1
College Diving
Texas Invitational 1 p.m. LHN
College Football
Clemson at Florida St. 11 a.m. ABC
Georgia Southern at Army 11 a.m. CBSSN
Florida at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. ESPN
Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2
Arkansas St. at Texas St. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Indiana at Ohio St. 11 a.m. FOX
Illinois at Nebraska 11 a.m. FS1
LSU at Arkansas 11 a.m. SECN
Charlotte at Marshall 11:30 a.m. FSSW
North Alabama at BYU 2 p.m. BYUTV
Wisconsin at Northwestern 2:30 p.m. ABC
Iowa at Penn St. 2:30 p.m. BTN
San Diego St. at Nevada 2:30 p.m. CBS
Cincinnati at Central Florida 2:30 p.m. ESPN
UCLA at Oregon 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Georgia St. at South Alabama 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
California at Oregon St. 2:30 p.m. FS1
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh 3 p.m. ACCN
Kansas St. at Iowa St. 3 p.m. FOX
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech 3 p.m. FSSW
Abilene Christian at Virginia 3 p.m. FSSW+
Kentucky at Alabama 3 p.m. SECN
San Jose St. at Fresno St. 6 p.m. CBSSN
Tennessee at Auburn 6 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 6:30 p.m. ABC
Michigan at Rutgers 6:30 p.m. BTN
Liberty at NC State 6:30 p.m. FSSW
Mississippi St. at Georgia 6:30 p.m. SECN
Arizona at Washington 7 p.m. FOX
USC at Utah 9:30 p.m. ESPN
Washington St. at Stanford 9:30 p.m. FS1
Boise St. at Hawaii 10 p.m. CBSSN
Figure Skating
ISU: The Rostelecom Cup 3 p.m. NBC
Golf
EPGA: The Joburg Open 4 a.m. GOLF
PGA: RSM Classic noon GOLF
LPGA: Pelican Women’s Championship 3 p.m. GOLF
EPGA: The Joburg Open 4 a.m. (Sun) GOLF
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 255 Prelims: Undercard Bouts 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Skiing
FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup 11 p.m. NBCSN
Soccer
Premier: Brighton at Aston Villa 8:55 a.m. NBCSN
MLS: Orlando City SC vs. NYCFC 11 a.m. UNIMAS
Premier: Manchester City at Tottenham 11:30 a.m. NBC
MLS: Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls 2 p.m. UNIMAS
Liga MX: Guadalajara vs. Necaxa 9 p.m. KLTV3
Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs. Pachuca 10 p.m. FS2
Swimming
ISL: Final 7 a.m. CBSSN
Tennis
ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles SF1 6 a.m. TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Singles SF1 8 a.m. ESPNEWS
ATP World Tour Finals: Singles SF1 8 a.m. TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles SF2 noon TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Singles SF2 2 p.m. TENNIS