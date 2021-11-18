Auto Racing

Formula 1: Qatar GP Practice 1 4:25 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Qatar Practice 2 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Qatar Practice 3 4:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

College Basketball: Men

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal 11 a.m. ESPN2

Charleston Classic: Consolation Semifinal 11 a.m. ESPNU

Charleston Classic: Semifinal 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Myrtle Beach Inv.: Cons. Semifinal 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Jersey Mike’s Classic: UMass vs. UNC-Green. 2 p.m. CBSSN

Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN2

Atlantic Sun/Metro Atlantic: Liberty vs. Iona 4 p.m. ESPNU

Jersey Mike’s Classic: Weber St. vs. Ball St. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN

Towson at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. ACCN

Hofstra at Maryland 5:30 p.m. FS1

Siena at Georgetown 5:30 p.m. FS2

Coppin St. at Virginia 6 p.m. BSSW

Charleston Classic: Semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN2

Ohio at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN

Myrtle Beach Inv.: Cons. Semifinal 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Lafayette at Duke 7 p.m. ACCN

Bellarmine at Gonzaga 8 p.m. AT&T-SW

Georgia Tech at Georgia 8 p.m. SECN

Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Wichita St. 9 p.m. ESPNU

Roman Main Event: Michigan vs. UNLV 11:30 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Basketball: NBA

LA Lakers at Boston 6:45 p.m. ESPN

Dallas at Phoenix 9 p.m. BSSW

Dallas at Phoenix 9:05 p.m. ESPN

College Football

Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech 7 p.m. CBSSN

Memphis at Houston 8 p.m. ESPN2

Air Force at Nevada 8 p.m. FS1

Arizona at Washington St. 8 p.m. PAC12N

San Diego St. at UNLV 10:30 p.m. CBSSN

High School Football

Ford Player of the Week 8 a.m. BSSW

Football Friday 7 p.m. BSSW+

Scoreboard 11 p.m. BSSW+

Golf

PGA Tour: RSM Classic 11 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship 2 p.m. GOLF

EPGA Tour: DP World Tour Championship 1 a.m. (Sat) GOLF

Tennis

ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Singles Round Robin 7 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 11:30 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Singles Round Robin 2 p.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal 4:30 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal 5 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Boston College at Virginia Tech 1 p.m. ACCN

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech 3 p.m. ACCN

Michigan at Purdue 6 p.m. BTN

Kansas St. at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

Penn St. at Nebraska 8 p.m. BTN

