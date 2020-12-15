College Basketball: Men
Richmond at Vanderbilt noon SECN
Northeastern at Syracuse 2 p.m. ACCN
Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado 4 p.m. PAC12N
Pittsburgh at Miami 5 p.m. ACCN
Ohio St. at Purdue 6 p.m. BTN
TCU at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN
South Florida at Cincinnati 6 p.m. ESPN2
Butler at Villanova 6 p.m. FS1
California Baptist at Arizona 6 p.m. PAC12N
Mississippi at Middle Tennessee 7 p.m. CBSSN
Oral Roberts at Oklahoma 7 p.m. FSSW+
Sam Houston St. at Texas 7 p.m. LHN
Northern Iowa at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
Duke at Notre Dame 8 p.m. ESPN
Memphis at Tulane 8 p.m. ESPN2
UTEP at Arizona St. 8 p.m. PAC12N
New Orleans at LSU 8 p.m. SECN
Montana at Washington 10 p.m. PAC12N
Pro Basketball: NBA Preseason
LA Lakers at Phoenix 8 p.m. NBATV
College Football
Texas Football National Signing Day 7 a.m. LHN
National Signing Day 11 a.m. ESPN2
High School Football
Class 1A DI Final: May vs. Sterling City 2 p.m. FSSW
Ford Championship Live 6:30 p.m. FSSW
Class 2A DII: Windthorst vs. Mart 7 p.m. FSSW
Pro Football
The Star at Night 10 p.m. FSSW
Soccer
Premier: Arsenal vs. Southampton 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: Everton at Leicester City 11:55 a.m. UNVSOHD
Serie A: Napoli at Milan 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Premier: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool 1:55 p.m. NBCSN
CONCACAF: Tigres UANL vs. New York City FC 2 p.m. FS2
CONCACAF: Atlanta United vs. Club América 6:50 p.m. FS2
CONCACAF: Los Angeles FC vs. Cruz Azul 9:20 p.m. FS2
Pro Wrestling
All Elite: Dynamite 7 p.m. TNT