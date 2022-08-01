Baseball: MLB
Baseball: MLB
Toronto at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. MLBN
Baltimore at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW
Boston at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
LA Dodgers at San Francisco 8:30 p.m. TBS
College Basketball
The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli U-20 Select Team vs. Auburn, Jerusalem noon SECN
Basketball: TBT
TBT Tournament: Americana for Autism vs. Blue Collar U, Dayton, Ohio 7 p.m. ESPN
Basketball: WNBA
Los Angeles at New York 6 p.m. CBSSN
Phoenix at Connecticut 6 p.m. NBATV
Dallas at Chicago 8 p.m. CBSSN
Pro Football: NFL
Inside Cowboys Training Camp 10:30 p.m. BSSW
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Washington; WTA: San Jose; ATP: Los Cabos 11 a.m. TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Washington; WTA: San Jose; ATP: Los Cabos 11 a.m. BSSW