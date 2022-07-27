Australian Rules Football
AFL: Melbourne at Fremantle 5 a.m. (Fri) FS2
Charity Baseball
Congressional Baseball Game 6 p.m. FS2
MLB Baseball
Miami at Cincinnati (Fan Vote Game) 11:30 a.m. MLBN
Seattle at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Seattle at Houston 7 p.m. FS1
Texas at LA Angels 8:30 p.m. BSSW
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco 10 p.m. MLBN
TBT Basketball
QF: Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism 6 p.m. ESPN2
33-Point Contest 8 p.m. ESPN2
Pro Basketball: WNBA
Seattle at Connecticut 6 p.m. NBATV
Washington at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW+
Washington at Dallas 7 p.m. CBSSN
Los Angeles at Phoenix 9 p.m. CBSSN
Fishing
Let’s Fish Southwest 5 p.m. BSSW
Texas Insider Fishing Report 7 p.m. BSSW
Pro Football: NFL
Inside Cowboys Training Camp midnight BSSW
Golf
DP World Tour: Hero Open 6 a.m. GOLF
LPGA-LEPGA Tour: Women’s Scottish Open 9 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2 p.m. GOLF
Little League Softball
Hewitt vs. Needville 10 a.m. LHN
Tennis
ATP: Atlanta, Umag; WTA: Prague, Warsaw 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta 6 p.m. TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta, Umag; WTA: Prague, Warsaw 4 a.m. (Fri) TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta, Umag; WTA: Prague, Warsaw 5 a.m. (Fri) TENNIS