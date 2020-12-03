SPORTS ON TV
Auto Racing
F1: Bahrain Practice 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
F1: Bahrain Qualifying 10:25 a.m. ESPNEWS
College Basketball: Men
NC State at Connecticut 11 a.m. ESPNU
Baylor vs. Gonzaga noon CBS
Eastern Washington at Arizona 1 p.m. PAC12
Washington St. at Colorado 3 p.m. PAC12
Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence 3:30 p.m. FS2
Alabama A&M at Ohio St. 6 p.m. BTN
Colorado St. at San Diego St. 6 p.m. CBSSN
Tennessee-Martin at Illinois 8 p.m. BTN
Boxing
PBC Fight Night Prelims 6 p.m. FS2
College Football
Ohio St. at Michigan St. 11 a.m. ABC
Western Carolina at North Carolina 11 a.m. ACCN
Nebraska at Purdue 11 a.m. BTN
Texas A&M at Auburn 11 a.m. ESPN
Oklahoma St. at TCU 11 a.m. ESPN2
Texas at Kansas St. 11 a.m. FOX
Texas Football Statcast 11 a.m. LHN
Penn St. at Rutgers 11 a.m. FS1
Kansas at Texas Tech 11 a.m. FS2
Arkansas at Missouri 11 a.m. SECN
Ball St. at Central Michigan 1 p.m. ESPNU
Syracuse at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m. NBC
Indiana at Wisconsin 2:30 p.m. ABC
Florida at Tennessee 2:30 p.m. CBS
Buffalo at Ohio 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
West Virginia at Iowa St. 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Tulsa at Navy 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Iowa at Illinois 2:30 p.m. FS1
Boston College at Virginia 2:30 p.m. FSSW
Georgia Tech at NC State 3 p.m. ACCN
Stanford at Washington 3 p.m. FOX
BYU at Coastal Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado St. at San Diego St. 6 p.m. CBSSN
Oregon at California 6 p.m. ESPN2
Colorado at Arizona 6 p.m. FS1
Clemson at Virginia Tech 6:30 p.m. ABC
South Carolina at Kentucky 6:30 p.m. SECN
Miami at Duke 7 p.m. ACCN
Alabama at LSU 7 p.m. CBS
Baylor at Oklahoma 7 p.m. FOX
Fresno St. at Nevada 8 p.m. FS2
Wyoming at New Mexico 9:30 p.m. CBSSN
Oregon St. at Utah 9:30 p.m. ESPN
UCLA at Arizona St. 9:30 p.m. FS1
High School Football
Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy 2:30 p.m. KTPN Ch. 9
Golf
Sunshine: South African Open 5 a.m. GOLF
PGA: The Mayakoba Golf Classic 1 p.m. GOLF
LPGA: Charity Challenge 4:30 p.m. GOLF
Sunshine: South African Open 4 a.m. (Sun) GOLF
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night Prelims 6 p.m. ESPN2
Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettiori 9 p.m. ESPN2
Rodeo
National Finals: Round 4 6:45 p.m. COWBOY
National Finals: Round 4 6:45 p.m. RFDTV
Rugby
Premiership: Newcastle at Wasps midnight NBCSN
Skiing
FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Soccer
Premier: Everton at Burnley 6:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: Manchester City vs. Fulham 8:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: Manchester City vs. Fulham 8:55 a.m. UNVSOHD
Champions: Ajax at Liverpool 10:30 a.m. CBSSN
Premier: West Ham vs. Manchester United 11:25 a.m. UNVSOHD
Premier: West Ham vs. Manchester United 11:30 a.m. NBC
Champions: RB Leipzig at Basaksehir F.K. 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
Premier: Chelsea vs. Leeds United 1:55 p.m. NBCSN
Premier: Chelsea vs. Leeds United 1:55 p.m. UNVSOHD
Liga MX: León vs. Guadalajara 8:30 p.m. UNIHD
Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona 5:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
Surfing
Maui Pro: Championship Tour 1 a.m. (Sun) FS2