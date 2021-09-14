Major League Baseball

Milwaukee at Detroit noon MLBN

Boston at Seattle 3 p.m. MLBN

NY Yankees at Baltimore 6 p.m. MLBN

Houston at Texas 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Arizona at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball: WNBA

New York at Connecticut 3 p.m. CBSSN

Pro Football: NFL

The Star at Night 5:30 p.m. BSSW

College Golf

Maridoe Invitational 3 p.m. GOLF

Soccer: Men

CONCACAF Champi.: Club América at Phil. Union 8 p.m. FS1

UEFA Champions League 9 p.m. CBSSN

Tennis

WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz 5 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz 10 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz 11 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz 4 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS

WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Georgia St. at Clemson 6 p.m. ACCN

Kentucky at Louisville 6 p.m. ESPNU

