Auto Racing

Formula 1: Styrian GP Practice 1 4:25 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Styrian GP Practice 2 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

ARCA Series: AnywhereIsPossible 200 5 p.m. FS1

Formula 1: Styrian GP Practice 3 4:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

College Baseball: World Series

Game 11: Vanderbilt vs. North Carolina St. 1 p.m. ESPN2

Game 12: TBD vs. Mississippi St. 6 p.m. ESPN2

Major League Baseball

MLB Draft Combine: From Cary, N.C. noon MLBN

NY Yankees at Boston 6 p.m. MLBN

Kansas City at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW

Houston at Detroit 6 p.m. AT&T-SW

Pro Basketball: NBA

NBA Draft Combine: From Chicago 2 p.m. ESPN2

East G2: Atlanta at Milwaukee 7:30 p.m. TNT

Cycling: Tour de France

Stage 1: Brest to Landerneau 5:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

Australian Rules Football

AFL: Gold Coast at North Melbourne 10:30 p.m. FS2

AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood 1:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2

AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide 4:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1

Golf

EPGA: BMW International Open 5:30 a.m. GOLF

LPGA: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 10 a.m. GOLF

PGA: The Travelers Championship 2 p.m. GOLF

Champions: Bridg. Senior Players Champ. 6 p.m. GOLF

Gymnastics

U.S. Olympic Trials: Women 7 p.m. NBC

Pro Hockey: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

East G7: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. NBCSN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

High School Lacrosse

Boys: STX National Showcase noon ESPNU

Boys: STX National Showcase 1 p.m. ESPNU

Boys: STX National Showcase 6 p.m. ESPNU

Mixed Martial Arts

LUX Fight League 14: Gutierrez vs. Moreno 6 p.m. FS2

Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky 8 p.m. SHO

PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women’s Lightweights 9 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer: Men

MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF 7 p.m. FS1

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Eastbourne; Bad Homburg 5 a.m. TENNIS

Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals 4 p.m. NBCSN

