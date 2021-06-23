Auto Racing
Formula 1: Styrian GP Practice 1 4:25 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1: Styrian GP Practice 2 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
ARCA Series: AnywhereIsPossible 200 5 p.m. FS1
Formula 1: Styrian GP Practice 3 4:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
College Baseball: World Series
Game 11: Vanderbilt vs. North Carolina St. 1 p.m. ESPN2
Game 12: TBD vs. Mississippi St. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Major League Baseball
MLB Draft Combine: From Cary, N.C. noon MLBN
NY Yankees at Boston 6 p.m. MLBN
Kansas City at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW
Houston at Detroit 6 p.m. AT&T-SW
Pro Basketball: NBA
NBA Draft Combine: From Chicago 2 p.m. ESPN2
East G2: Atlanta at Milwaukee 7:30 p.m. TNT
Cycling: Tour de France
Stage 1: Brest to Landerneau 5:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
Australian Rules Football
AFL: Gold Coast at North Melbourne 10:30 p.m. FS2
AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood 1:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2
AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide 4:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1
Golf
EPGA: BMW International Open 5:30 a.m. GOLF
LPGA: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 10 a.m. GOLF
PGA: The Travelers Championship 2 p.m. GOLF
Champions: Bridg. Senior Players Champ. 6 p.m. GOLF
Gymnastics
U.S. Olympic Trials: Women 7 p.m. NBC
Pro Hockey: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
East G7: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. NBCSN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
High School Lacrosse
Boys: STX National Showcase noon ESPNU
Boys: STX National Showcase 1 p.m. ESPNU
Boys: STX National Showcase 6 p.m. ESPNU
Mixed Martial Arts
LUX Fight League 14: Gutierrez vs. Moreno 6 p.m. FS2
Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky 8 p.m. SHO
PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women’s Lightweights 9 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer: Men
MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF 7 p.m. FS1
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Eastbourne; Bad Homburg 5 a.m. TENNIS
Track & Field
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals 4 p.m. NBCSN