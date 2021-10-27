Auto Racing
NHRA: Qualifying 6 p.m. FS1
Major League Baseball: World Series
Game 3: Houston at Atlanta 7 p.m. FOX
College Basketball: Exhibition
Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN
Pro Basketball: NBA
Mavericks Insider 5:30 p.m. BSSW
Charlotte at Miami 6:45 p.m. ESPN
Dallas at Denver 9 p.m. BSSW
Dallas at Denver 9:05 p.m. ESPN
College Football
Princeton at Cornell 6 p.m. ESPNU
Navy at Tulsa 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
UNLV at Nevada 9 p.m. CBSSN
High School Football
Ford Player of the Week 8 a.m. BSSW
Clackamas (Ore.) at Central Catholic (Ore.) 9 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
LEPGA Tour: Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic 9 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship 12:30 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL
Ottawa at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW+
Tennis
ATP: Vienna, St. Petersburg 5 a.m. TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Notre Dame at Duke 4 p.m. ACCN
Illinois at Rutgers 5:30 p.m. BTN
Utah at Oregon 8 p.m. PAC12N
Washington at USC 10 p.m. PAC12N