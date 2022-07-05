Baseball: MLB

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. MLBN

Toronto at Oakland 4 p.m. MLBN

Texas at Baltimore 6 p.m. BSSW

St. Louis at Atlanta 6 p.m. ESPN

Kansas City at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Colorado at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball: NBA Summer League

Memphis vs. Oklahoma City 6 p.m. ESPN2

Philadelphia at Utah 8 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Chicago at Minnesota noon NBATV

Washington at Atlanta 7 p.m. CBSSN

New York at Las Vegas 9 p.m. CBSSN

Bowling

PBA: Anthony Division Finals 7 p.m. FS1

Cycling: Tour de France

Stage 5: 96 miles, Lille to Arenberg 7 a.m. USA

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals 7 a.m. ESPN

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals 7 a.m. ESPN2

