Auto/Motor Sports Racing
Formula 1: Hungary Practice 3 4:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1: Hungary Qualifying 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 1 9 a.m. CBSSN
NHRA: Pomona Qualifying 1 p.m. FS1
FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 2 2 p.m. CBSSN
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1 7 p.m. FS2
Major League Baseball
Kansas City at Toronto 2 p.m. MLBN
Houston at San Francisco 3 p.m. AT&T-SW
Oakland at LA Angels 3 p.m. FS1
Seattle at Texas 6 p.m. BSSW
Minnesota at St. Louis 6 p.m. FS1
BIG3 Basketball
Week 4: From Dallas 2 p.m. CBS
Pro Basketball: NBA
Oklahoma City Draft Introductions 11:30 a.m. BSSW
TBT Basketball: Quarterfinals
Florida TNT vs. AfterShocks 11 a.m. ESPN
Boeheim’s Army vs. Golden Eagles 1 p.m. ESPN
Team 23 vs. Sideline Cancer 6 p.m. ESPN2
Blue Collar U vs. The Money Team 8 p.m. ESPN2
Boxing
Heavyweights: Coffie vs. Rice 7 p.m. FOX
Light Heavyweights: Dirrell vs. Brooker 9 p.m. FS1
Fitness
NOBULL CrossFit Games 10 p.m. CBSSN
Australian Rules Football
AFL: Brisbane at Hawthorn 11 p.m. FS2
AFL: Port Adelaide at Greater Western Sydney midnight FS1
AFL: Richmond at Fremantle 2 a.m. (Sun) FS2
Pro Football: NFL
Texans 360 10 a.m. BSSW
Inside Cowboys Training Camp 9:30 p.m. BSSW
Golf
EPGA/LPGA: ISPS Handa World Invitational 8:30 a.m. GOLF
U.S. Senior Women’s Open 1 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA: Saratoga Live noon FS2
High School Lacrosse: Under Armour All-America Game
Girls: East vs. West 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Boys: East vs. West 7 p.m. ESPNU
Lacrosse: Women Athletes Unlimited
Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Warden 11 a.m. FS1
Mixed Martial Arts
Undercard Bouts 5 p.m. ESPN
Middleweights: Hall vs. Strickland 8 p.m. ESPN
Bellator 263: Patricio Freire vs. A.J. McKee 9 p.m. SHO
Rodeo
PBR: Express Ranches Classic 7 p.m. CBSSN
Rugby
NRL: Penrith at Melbourne 4:30 p.m. FS2
Soccer: Men
USL: San Antonio FC at Austin Bold FC 8 p.m. BSSW+
CPL: Valour FC at FC Edmonton 8 p.m. FS2
High School Softball: Premier Girls Fastpitch
18U National Championship 10:30 a.m. ESPNU
Senior All-American Game: East vs. West 2 p.m. ESPNU
Futures All-American Game: East vs. West 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
Tennis
ATP: Kitzbuhel Final 9:30 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta SF 2 p.m. TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta SF 6 p.m. TENNIS
Radio
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)