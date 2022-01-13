College Basketball: Men

Buffalo at Ball St. 5 p.m. CBSSN

Nebraska at Purdue 5:30 p.m. FS1

Manhattan at Iona 6 p.m. ESPNU

VCU at St. Bonaventure 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Akron at Kent St. 7 p.m. CBSSN

Longhorn Weekly with Chris Beard 7 p.m. LHN

Davidson at Richmond 8 p.m. ESPNU

Michigan at Illinois 8 p.m. FS1

Fresno St. at UNLV 10 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Women

Villanova at DePaul 5:30 p.m. FS2

Stanford at Colorado 8 p.m. PAC12N

Pro Basketball: NBA

Boston at Philadelphia 6:45 p.m. ESPN

Houston at Sacramento 9 p.m. AT&T-SW

Dallas at Memphis 9 p.m. BSSW

Dallas at Memphis 9:05 p.m. ESPN

College Football

Bear Bryant Award Show 6 p.m. BSSW

Golf

PGA Tour Australasia: Austr. PGA Champ. 5 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open 6 p.m. GOLF

Asian Tour: Singapore Inter. Champ. 1:30 a.m. (Sat) GOLF

PGA Tour Australasia: Austr. PGA Champ. 5:30 a.m. (Sat) GOLF

College Gymnastics: Women

Georgia at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN

Auburn at Arkansas 7:30 p.m. SECN

Oklahoma at Utah 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Hockey: NHL

Dallas at Florida 6 p.m. BSSW+

Dallas at Florida 6 p.m. NHLN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2

Soccer: Men

Premier: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion 2 p.m. USA

Tennis

WTA: Sydney, WTA-2: Adelaide Finals 11:30 p.m. TENNIS

College Wrestling

Michigan at Ohio St. 6 p.m. BTN

Nebraska at Michigan 8 p.m. BTN

Recommended For You