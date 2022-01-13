College Basketball: Men
Buffalo at Ball St. 5 p.m. CBSSN
Nebraska at Purdue 5:30 p.m. FS1
Manhattan at Iona 6 p.m. ESPNU
VCU at St. Bonaventure 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Akron at Kent St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
Longhorn Weekly with Chris Beard 7 p.m. LHN
Davidson at Richmond 8 p.m. ESPNU
Michigan at Illinois 8 p.m. FS1
Fresno St. at UNLV 10 p.m. FS1
College Basketball: Women
Villanova at DePaul 5:30 p.m. FS2
Stanford at Colorado 8 p.m. PAC12N
Pro Basketball: NBA
Boston at Philadelphia 6:45 p.m. ESPN
Houston at Sacramento 9 p.m. AT&T-SW
Dallas at Memphis 9 p.m. BSSW
Dallas at Memphis 9:05 p.m. ESPN
College Football
Bear Bryant Award Show 6 p.m. BSSW
Golf
PGA Tour Australasia: Austr. PGA Champ. 5 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Sony Open 6 p.m. GOLF
Asian Tour: Singapore Inter. Champ. 1:30 a.m. (Sat) GOLF
PGA Tour Australasia: Austr. PGA Champ. 5:30 a.m. (Sat) GOLF
College Gymnastics: Women
Georgia at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN
Auburn at Arkansas 7:30 p.m. SECN
Oklahoma at Utah 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
Pro Hockey: NHL
Dallas at Florida 6 p.m. BSSW+
Dallas at Florida 6 p.m. NHLN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2
Soccer: Men
Premier: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion 2 p.m. USA
Tennis
WTA: Sydney, WTA-2: Adelaide Finals 11:30 p.m. TENNIS
College Wrestling
Michigan at Ohio St. 6 p.m. BTN
Nebraska at Michigan 8 p.m. BTN