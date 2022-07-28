Australian Rules Football
AFL: Melbourne at Fremantle 5 a.m. FS2
Australian Rules Football
AFL: Melbourne at Fremantle 5 a.m. FS2
AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney 11 p.m. FS2
AFL: Western at Geelong 4 a.m. (Sat) FS1
Auto Racing
Formula 1: Practice 6:55 a.m. ESPNU
Formula 1: Practice 9:55 a.m. ESPN2
W Series: Qualifying 12:15 p.m. ESPNU
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying 2 p.m. USA
Trucks: Qualifying 3:30 p.m. FS1
ARCA Menards: Reese’s 200 5 p.m. FS1
Trucks: TSport 200 8 p.m. FS1
MLB Baseball
Detroit at Toronto 6 p.m. Apple TV+
Seattle at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Rangers Alumni Roundtable: 1990s 7:30 p.m. BSSW
Texas at LA Angels 8:30 p.m. BSSW
Minnesota at San Diego 8:30 p.m. MLBN
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco 9 p.m. Apple TV+
TBT Basketball: Tournament
QF: Blue Collar U vs. Heartfire 6 p.m. ESPN
QF: Red Scare vs. Best Virginia 8 p.m. ESPN
Basketball: WNBA
Las Vegas at Indiana 6 p.m. NBATV
New York at Chicago 7 p.m. CBSSN
Pro Football: CFL
British Columbia at Saskatchewan 8 p.m. ESPN2
Pro Football: NFL
Inside Cowboys Training Camp midnight BSSW
Golf
DP World Tour: Hero Open 6 a.m. GOLF
LPGA-LEPGA Tour: Women’s Scottish Open 9 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2 p.m. GOLF
USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals 5 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour: Hero Open 6 a.m. (Sat) GOLF
Softball: Athletes Unlimited
Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester 6 p.m. ESPN2
Softball: Little League
Hewitt vs. Needville 5 p.m. LHN
Kenner (La.) vs. Hewitt 7 p.m. LHN
Tennis
ATP: Kitzbuhel, Atlanta; WTA: Prague 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta Quarterfinals 6 p.m. TENNIS
ATP: Kitzbuhel, Atlanta; WTA: Prague 4 a.m. (Fri) TENNIS
