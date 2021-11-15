College Basketball: Men

Miami at Florida Atlantic 5 p.m. CBSSN

USC at Florida Gulf Coast 5 p.m. ESPNU

Howard at Villanova 5:30 p.m. FS2

Gardner-Webb at Duke 6 p.m. BSSW

Wright St. at Purdue 6 p.m. BTN

Creighton at Nebraska 6 p.m. FS1

Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN

High Point at Notre Dame 7 p.m. ACCN

Virginia at Houston 7 p.m. ESPN

North Carolina at College of Charleston 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

American at Georgetown 7:30 p.m. FS2

NC Central at Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Seton Hall at Michigan 8 p.m. FS1

North Dakota St. at Arizona 8 p.m. PAC12N

Phil Knight Invitational: BYU vs. Oregon 9 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball: Women

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma 6 p.m. BSSW+

Portland at Stanford (JIP) 10 p.m. PAC12N

Pro Basketball: NBA

Golden State at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m. TNT

Philadelphia at Utah 9 p.m. TNT

College Football

Oklahoma Press Conference noon BSSW

Inside LSU Football 5 p.m. BSSW

W. Michigan at E. Michigan 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) 7 p.m. ESPNU

Texas Football Overdrive 8 p.m. LHN

Tennis

ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Singles Round Robin 7 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 11:30 a.m. TENNIS

WTA Finals Semifinals, ATP Finals Round Robin 2 p.m. TENNIS

WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Semifinals 7:30 p.m. TENNIS

WTT: San Diego at Springfield 8 p.m. NBCSN

ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 4:30 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS

