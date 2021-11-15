College Basketball: Men
Miami at Florida Atlantic 5 p.m. CBSSN
USC at Florida Gulf Coast 5 p.m. ESPNU
Howard at Villanova 5:30 p.m. FS2
Gardner-Webb at Duke 6 p.m. BSSW
Wright St. at Purdue 6 p.m. BTN
Creighton at Nebraska 6 p.m. FS1
Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN
High Point at Notre Dame 7 p.m. ACCN
Virginia at Houston 7 p.m. ESPN
North Carolina at College of Charleston 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
American at Georgetown 7:30 p.m. FS2
NC Central at Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
Seton Hall at Michigan 8 p.m. FS1
North Dakota St. at Arizona 8 p.m. PAC12N
Phil Knight Invitational: BYU vs. Oregon 9 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball: Women
Central Arkansas at Oklahoma 6 p.m. BSSW+
Portland at Stanford (JIP) 10 p.m. PAC12N
Pro Basketball: NBA
Golden State at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m. TNT
Philadelphia at Utah 9 p.m. TNT
College Football
Oklahoma Press Conference noon BSSW
Inside LSU Football 5 p.m. BSSW
W. Michigan at E. Michigan 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) 7 p.m. ESPNU
Texas Football Overdrive 8 p.m. LHN
Tennis
ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP Finals Singles Round Robin 7 a.m. TENNIS
ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 11:30 a.m. TENNIS
WTA Finals Semifinals, ATP Finals Round Robin 2 p.m. TENNIS
WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Semifinals 7:30 p.m. TENNIS
WTT: San Diego at Springfield 8 p.m. NBCSN
ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 4:30 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS
ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS