College Baseball

Indiana St. at S. Illinois 3 p.m. ESPNU

Georgia at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. SECN

Wake Forest at North Carolina 5 p.m. ACCN

Nebraska at Illinois 6 p.m. ESPNU

Xavier at UConn 6 p.m. FS1

Mississippi at LSU 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Alabama at Auburn 7:30 p.m. SECN

Baseball: MLB

Houston at Washington 6 p.m. AT&T-SW

Boston at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW

Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs

East G6: Boston at Milwaukee 6:30 p.m. ESPN

West G6: Memphis at Golden State 9 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Dallas at Washington 6 p.m. BSSW+

Football: USFL

Michigan vs. Tampa Bay 7 p.m. USA

Golf

DP World Tour: Soudal Open 6 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup 9:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition 12:30 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson 3 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: Stanley Cup Playoffs

East G6: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. TNT

East G6: Florida at Washington 6:30 p.m. TBS

West G6: Calgary at Dallas 8:30 p.m. TNT

Mixed Martial Arts: Bellator 281

Welterweights: Page vs. Storley 3 p.m. SHO

Rodeo

PBR: World Finals, Round 1 7 p.m. CBSSN

College Softball

Big East Tournament: Semifinal 11 a.m. FS2

Atlantic Coast Tournament: Semifinal noon ACCN

Big Ten Tournament: Semifinal noon BTN

Big 12 Tournament: Semifinal 1 p.m. ESPNU

Southeastern Tournament: Semifinal 2 p.m. ESPN2

Big East Tournament: Semifinal 2 p.m. FS2

Atlantic Coast Tournament: Semifinal 2:30 p.m. ACCN

Big Ten Tournament: Semifinal 4 p.m. BTN

Southeastern Tournament: Semifinal 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Rome Open QF 5 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Rome Open QF 6 a.m. BSSW

ATP/WTA: Rome Open SF 5 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS

