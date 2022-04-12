College Baseball

Texas: Game Plan with David Pierce 7:30 p.m. LHN

Baseball: MLB

Washington at Atlanta 11 a.m. MLBN

Houston at Diamondbacks 2:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

San Diego at San Francisco 2:30 p.m. MLBN

Toronto at NY Yankees 6 p.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball: NBA Play-In

Charlotte at Atlanta 6:15 p.m. ESPN

San Antonio at New Orleans 8:35 p.m. ESPN

Fishing

Let’s Fish Southwest 5:30 p.m. BSSW

College Softball

Northwestern at Illinois 4 p.m. BTN

Northwestern at Illinois 6:30 p.m. BTN

Tennis

ATP: Monte Carlo 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo 6 a.m. BSSW

ATP: Monte Carlo 4 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS

Recommended For You