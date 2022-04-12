College Baseball
Texas: Game Plan with David Pierce 7:30 p.m. LHN
Baseball: MLB
Washington at Atlanta 11 a.m. MLBN
Houston at Diamondbacks 2:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
San Diego at San Francisco 2:30 p.m. MLBN
Toronto at NY Yankees 6 p.m. MLBN
Pro Basketball: NBA Play-In
Charlotte at Atlanta 6:15 p.m. ESPN
San Antonio at New Orleans 8:35 p.m. ESPN
Fishing
Let’s Fish Southwest 5:30 p.m. BSSW
College Softball
Northwestern at Illinois 4 p.m. BTN
Northwestern at Illinois 6:30 p.m. BTN
Tennis
ATP: Monte Carlo 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Monte Carlo 6 a.m. BSSW
ATP: Monte Carlo 4 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS
ATP: Monte Carlo 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS