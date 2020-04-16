SPORTS ON TV

College Athletics

Texas Tech: Double T Insider 10 a.m. FSSW

Oklahoma: Sooner Sportlight 10:30 a.m. FSSW

Oklahoma: Sooner Sports Featured 11 a.m. FSSW

Oklahoma: Sooner Draft Preview noon FSSW

College Basketball

2014 ACC Champ.: Georgia Tech vs. Maryland 4 p.m. ACCN

Major League Baseball

Pudge Rodriguez Jersey Retirement 3 p.m. FSSW

Adrian Beltre Jersey Retirement 3:30 p.m. FSSW

Michael Young Jersey Retirement 4:30 p.m. FSSW

This Week in Baseball: July 1982 5:30 p.m. FS1

2010: Texas at Boston 6 p.m. FSSW

2013: Houston at Texas 9 p.m. FSSW

No. 10: Michael Young 11:30 p.m. FSSW

College Basketball: Men

2020: Louisville at Georgia Tech 8 a.m. ACCN

2004: Georgia Tech at Duke 6 p.m. ACCN

College Basketball: Women

2020: Georgia Tech at Florida St. 2 p.m. ACCN

Pro Basketball

Mavericks Insider 12:30 p.m. FSSW

The Defining Moments of Dirk 1 p.m. FSSW

Honoring Dirk 2 p.m. FSSW

WNBA Draft 6 p.m. ESPN

2019 WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington 8 p.m. ESPN

College Football

2016: Wisconsin at Michigan 8 a.m. BTN

2005: Ohio St. at Michigan 8 a.m. ESPNU

2020 Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas 8 a.m. LHN

2016: Ohio St. at Wisconsin 9:30 a.m. BTN

2016 SEC Champ.: Ala. vs. Florida 10:30 a.m. SECN

2019: Oklahoma at Baylor 11 a.m. ESPNU

2006 Rose Bowl: Texas vs. USC 11 a.m. LHN

Nebraska at Wisconsin 11:30 a.m. BTN

2009 ACC Champ.: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech noon ACCN

Michigan at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN

2011 Holiday Bowl: California vs. Texas 2 p.m. LHN

2019: Mississippi at Alabama 2 p.m. SECN

2016: Michigan at Ohio St. 3 p.m. BTN

Michigan St. at Penn St. 4:30 p.m. BTN

2020 CFP Championship: LSU vs. Clemson 5 p.m. ESPNU

2017 Texas Bowl: Texas vs. Missouri 5 p.m. LHN

2016 Big Ten Champ.: Penn St. vs. Wisconsin 5:30 p.m. BTN

2014 Orange Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Miss. St. 8 p.m. ACCN

Penn St. at Michigan 8 p.m. BTN

2019: Oregon at Washington 8 p.m. ESPNU

2020 Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas 8 p.m. LHN

2016: Wisconsin at Michigan St. 9:30 p.m. BTN

2016: Wisconsin at Michigan 10:30 p.m. BTN

2016: Florida St. at Louisville 11 p.m. ACCN

2019: Oklahoma at Baylor 11 p.m. ESPNU

1963 Texas Season 11 p.m. LHN

Pro Football

A Football Life: Michael Vick 2 p.m. NFLN

2019: NY Giants at Tampa Bay 3 p.m. NFLN

Super Bowl XLII: NY Giants vs. New England 6 p.m. FS1

2010: NY Jets vs. Indianapolis 7 p.m. CBSSN

2002 AFC Divisional Playoff 9 p.m. CBSSN

NFL Draft Class: Quarterbacks 10 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

2013 RBC Heritage Final Round 5 a.m. GOLF

2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic Final Round 10 a.m. GOLF

2018 RBC Heritage Final Round 1 p.m. GOLF

2019 LPGA LOTTE Championship Final Round 5 p.m. GOLF

2018 RBC Heritage Final Round 9 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races 12:30 p.m. FS2

Trackside Live! 3 p.m. NBCSN

Olympics

Return to London: Women’s Swimming Part 1 7 p.m. NBCSN

Return to London: Women’s Swimming Part 2 8 p.m. NBCSN

Return to London: Men’s Swimming Part 1 9 p.m. NBCSN

Return to London: Men’s Swimming Part 2 10 p.m. NBCSN

Return to London: Women’s Soccer 11 p.m. NBCSN

Outdoors

Texas Insider Fishing Report 5 p.m. FSSW

Soccer

FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup 11 a.m. ESPN2

2020 Women’s OIympic Qualifying 5 p.m. FS2

2020 Women’s OIympic Qualifying 7 p.m. FS2

2020 Women’s OIympic Qualifying 9 p.m. FS2

Tennis

2018 Wimbledon SF: Djokovic vs. Nadal 5:30 a.m. TENNIS

2019 Wimbledon: Gauff vs. V. Williams 2 p.m. TENNIS

2019 Wimbledon: Nadal vs. Kyrgios 3:30 p.m. TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

2019: Kentucky at Florida 8:30 a.m. SECN

2019: Georgia Tech at Clemson 10 a.m. ACCN

Pro Wrestling

WWE Backstage 4 p.m. FS1

Friday Night SmackDown 7 p.m. FOX

Ring of Honor midnight FSSW