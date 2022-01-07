College Basketball: Men

Clemson at NC State 11 a.m. BSSW+

Purdue at Penn St. 11 a.m. BTN

Wichita St. at Houston 11 a.m. CBS

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. ESPNU

UConn at Seton Hall 11 a.m. FOX

St. John’s at Providence 11 a.m. FS1

Dayton at George Washington 11 a.m. USA

Virginia at North Carolina noon ESPN

Arkansas at Texas A&M noon SECN

Syracuse at Wake Forest 1 p.m. BSSW+

Nebraska at Rutgers 1 p.m. BTN

Texas at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. CBS

Rhode Island at Davidson 1 p.m. CBSSN

Villanova at DePaul 1 p.m. FS1

VCU at La Salle 1 p.m. USA

Michigan St. at Michigan 1:30 p.m. FOX

Alabama at Missouri 2:30 p.m. SECN

Boston College at Pittsburgh 3 p.m. ACCN

Colorado St. at San Diego St. 3 p.m. CBS

Kansas at Texas Tech 3 p.m. ESPN2

South Florida at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPNU

Loyola Marymount at Pacific 4 p.m. BSSW

San Diego at San Francisco 4 p.m. BSSW+

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. ACCN

Northern Iowa at Missouri St 5 p.m. CBSSN

Tennessee at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa St. at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPNU

Washington St. at Utah 5 p.m. PAC12N

Georgia at Kentucky 5 p.m. SECN

Miami at Duke 7 p.m. ACCN

Utah St. at New Mexico 7 p.m. CBSSN

Florida at Auburn 7 p.m. ESPN2

Louisville at Florida St. 7 p.m. ESPNU

UCLA at California 7 p.m. PAC12N

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern 7:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

Mississippi St. at Mississippi 7:30 p.m. SECN

Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at BYU 9 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon at Oregon St. 9:30 p.m. PAC12N

College Basketball: Women

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern 5:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

Pro Basketball

NBA: New York at Boston 6:30 p.m. NBATV

College Football: FCS Championship

Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St. 11 a.m. ESPN2

High School Football

All-American Bowl noon NBC

Pro Football

Kansas City at Denver 3:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN

Dallas at Philadelphia 7:15 p.m. ABC/ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions 5 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

Pittsburgh at Dallas 1 p.m. BSSW/NHLN

Toronto at Colorado 6 p.m. NHLN

