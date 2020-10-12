Korean Baseball
Kiwoom at KT 4:25 a.m. ESPN2
Kiwoom at KT 4:25 a.m. (Wed) ESPN2
Major League Baseball
NLCS G2: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers 5:05 p.m. FS1
ALCS G3: Tampa Bay vs. Houston 7:40 p.m. TBS
College Football
Florida at Texas A&M (replay) 8 a.m. ESPNU
Texas vs. Oklahoma (replay) 8:30 a.m. FS2
Mississippi St. at Kentucky (replay) 10 a.m. SECN
Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty (replay) 11 a.m. ESPNU
Miami at Clemson (replay) noon ACCN
Duke at Syracuse (replay) noon FSSW
Texas vs. Oklahoma (replay) noon LHN
Alabama at Mississippi (replay) 2 p.m. ESPNU
Virginia Tech at North Carolina (replay) 3 p.m. ACCN
Texas vs. Oklahoma (replay) 4 p.m. LHN
Inside LSU Football 5 p.m. FSSW
UTSA at BYU (replay) 6 p.m. ESPNU
SEC Inside: South Carolina at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. SECN
South Carolina at Vanderbilt (replay) 7:30 p.m. SECN
Texas vs. Oklahoma (replay) 8 p.m. FSSW
Texas Football Overdrive 8 p.m. LHN
Arkansas at Auburn (replay) 9 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi St. at Kentucky (replay) 11 p.m. SECN
Pro Football
LA Chargers at New Orleans (replay) 2 p.m. NFLN
Buffalo at Tennessee 6 p.m. CBS
Buffalo at Tennessee (replay) 10 p.m. NFLN
Rugby
RSL: Hull FC vs. Huddersfield 11:30 a.m. FS2
RSL: Leeds at Warrington 1:30 p.m. FS2
College Soccer
Wake Forest at Clemson 6 p.m. ACCN
Soccer
UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Switzerland 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Partido amistoso: México vs. Argelia 1:30 p.m. UNIHD
UEFA Nations League: Ucrania vs. España 1:30 p.m. UNIMAS
Tennis
ATP: St. Petersburg, Cologne 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: St. Petersburg, Cologne 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Iowa St. at Texas (replay) 2 p.m. LHN