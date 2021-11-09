Auto/Motorsports Racing

FIM Motocross: The MX2 10:30 p.m. CBSSN

FIM Motocross: The MXGP 11:30 p.m. CBSSN

College Basketball: Men

Buffalo at Michigan 5:30 p.m. BTN

Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall 6 p.m. FS1

Youngstown St. at Penn St. 7:30 p.m. BTN

Penn at Florida St. 8 p.m. ACCN

Coppin St. at DePaul 8 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Women

Southern Illinois at Tennessee 6 p.m. SECN

Pepperdine at UCLA 9 p.m. PAC12N

Pro Basketball: NBA

Detroit at Houston 6:45 p.m. ESPN

Dallas at Chicago 7 p.m. BSSW

Miami at LA Lakers 9:05 p.m. ESPN

College Football

Toledo at Bowling Green 6 p.m. CBSSN

Ball St. at Northern Illinois 6 p.m. ESPN2

Kent St. at Central Michigan 7 p.m. ESPNU

Texas Football Overdrive 8 p.m. LHN

Pro Football

The Star at Night 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Pro Hockey: NHL

Toronto at Philadelphia 6:30 p.m. NHLN

Nashville at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW+

Minnesota at Arizona 9 p.m. TNT

Tennis

Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin 5 a.m. TENNIS

WTA Finals Round Robin 7:30 p.m. TENNIS

WTA Finals; Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Georgia at Kentucky 5 p.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at Auburn 8 p.m. SECN

