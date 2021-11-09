Auto/Motorsports Racing
FIM Motocross: The MX2 10:30 p.m. CBSSN
FIM Motocross: The MXGP 11:30 p.m. CBSSN
College Basketball: Men
Buffalo at Michigan 5:30 p.m. BTN
Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall 6 p.m. FS1
Youngstown St. at Penn St. 7:30 p.m. BTN
Penn at Florida St. 8 p.m. ACCN
Coppin St. at DePaul 8 p.m. FS1
College Basketball: Women
Southern Illinois at Tennessee 6 p.m. SECN
Pepperdine at UCLA 9 p.m. PAC12N
Pro Basketball: NBA
Detroit at Houston 6:45 p.m. ESPN
Dallas at Chicago 7 p.m. BSSW
Miami at LA Lakers 9:05 p.m. ESPN
College Football
Toledo at Bowling Green 6 p.m. CBSSN
Ball St. at Northern Illinois 6 p.m. ESPN2
Kent St. at Central Michigan 7 p.m. ESPNU
Texas Football Overdrive 8 p.m. LHN
Pro Football
The Star at Night 5:30 p.m. BSSW
Pro Hockey: NHL
Toronto at Philadelphia 6:30 p.m. NHLN
Nashville at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW+
Minnesota at Arizona 9 p.m. TNT
Tennis
Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin 5 a.m. TENNIS
WTA Finals Round Robin 7:30 p.m. TENNIS
WTA Finals; Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Georgia at Kentucky 5 p.m. ESPNU
South Carolina at Auburn 8 p.m. SECN