Baseball: MLB
Texas at Cleveland 6 p.m. BSSW
Seattle at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
LA Dodgers at Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. TBS
Boston at LA Angels (JIP) 10 p.m. MLBN
Pro Football: NFL
The Blitz: Dallas Cowboys Report 9:30 p.m. BSSW
Pro Hockey: Stanley Cup Conference Playoffs
East G4: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. ESPN
Soccer: Men
UEFA Nations: Finland vs. Montenegro 11 a.m. FS2
UEFA Nations: Italy vs. Hungary 1:30 p.m. FS1
Special Olympics
U.S. Games 6 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
ATP/WTA: s-Hertogen.; WTA: Notting. 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP/WTA: s-Hertogen.; WTA: Notting. 4 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS
ATP/WTA: s-Hertogen.; WTA: Notting. 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS