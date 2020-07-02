SPORTS ON TV

Auto Racing

F1: Austrian GP Practice 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

F1: Austrian GP Qualifying 7:55 a.m. ESPN

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix 11 a.m. NBC

Xfinity: Pennzoil 150 2 p.m. NBC

IMSA: Rolex 24 5 p.m. NBCSN

Korean Baseball

LG at Samsung 2:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

Major League Baseball

2019: Chicago Cubs at Texas 10:30 a.m. FSSW

1983: Boston at NY Yankees 6 p.m. FS1

2011: One Crazy Night 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball

TBT: Big X vs. Jackson TN Underdogs 2 p.m. ESPN

TBT: Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars 4 p.m. ESPN

TBT: House of ‘Paign vs. War Tampa 7 p.m. ESPN

TBT: Team CP3 vs. Mid American Unity 9 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball

2007: Kansas vs. Texas 7 a.m. ESPNU

1998: Texas at Texas A&M 7 a.m. LHN

1998: Texas at Texas A&M 7 p.m. LHN

Australian Rules Football

Port Adelaide at Brisbane 4:30 a.m. FS1

Fremantle at Adelaide 10 p.m. FS1

College Football

2003: Kansas St. at Texas 9 a.m. LHN

2019: Texas A&M at Clemson 11 a.m. ESPNU

1981: Oklahoma vs. Texas 11 a.m. LHN

1983: Texas at Texas A&M 1 p.m. LHN

2019: LSU at Texas 2 p.m. ESPNU

2019: Utah St. at LSU 2 p.m. SECN

1984: Auburn at Texas 3 p.m. LHN

2019: Michigan at Penn St. 5 p.m. ESPNU

2005: Texas Tech at Texas 5 p.m. LHN

2019: Georgia at Tennessee 5 p.m. SECN

2019: Florida at LSU 8 p.m. ESPNU

2019: Auburn at Florida 8 p.m. SECN

2003: Kansas St. at Texas 9 p.m. LHN

Flag Football

World Championships noon ABC

Pro Football

Houston Texans 360 10 a.m. FSSW

2019: Kansas City at New England 6 p.m. CBSSN

2020: Seattle at Green Bay 7:30 p.m. NFLN

Houston Texans Buzz 11 p.m. FOX

Dallas Cowboys Blitz 11:30 p.m. FOX

Golf

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic noon GOLF

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2 p.m. CBS

Horse Racing

IHR: English Oaks, English Derby 9 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races noon FSSW

America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FSSW

Breeders’ Cup: Belmont Park 4 p.m. NBC

America’s Day at the Races 5 p.m. FSSW

Hot Dog Eating Competition

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 11 a.m. ESPN

Olympics

30 for 30: Of Miracles and Men 1 p.m. ABC

Rugby

Hamilton at Wellington 10:30 p.m. ESPN2

NewCastle at Manly Warringah 1 a.m. (Sun) FS1

S. Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown 3:30 a.m. (Sun) FS1

Soccer

Premier: Brighton at Norwich City 6:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Bournemouth at Manchester United 8:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Arsenal at Wolverhampton 11:25 a.m. NBCSN

German Super Cup: Leverkusen vs. Munich 12:45 p.m. ESPN2

Premier: Watford at Chelsea 1:55 p.m. NBCSN

NWSL: Utah FC vs. Sky Blue FC 4 p.m. CBSSN

SheBelievesCup: USA vs. Japan 4 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

All American Team Cup 11 a.m. TENNIS

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 2 p.m. TENNIS

All American Team Cup 5 p.m. TENNIS