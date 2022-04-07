Auto Racing

Xfinity: Qualifying 8:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup: Qualifying 3:30 p.m. FS1

Xfinity: Call 811 Before You Dig 250 6:30 p.m. FS1

Formula 1: Practice 9:55 p.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

College Baseball

Indiana at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN

Virginia at Miami 6 p.m. ACCN

TCU at Texas 6:30 p.m. LHN

LSU at Mississippi St. 7 p.m. SECN

Washington at California 10 p.m. PAC-12N

Baseball: MLB

Boston at NY Yankees noon MLBN

Texas at Toronto 6 p.m. BSSW

Pro Basketball

NBA: Milwaukee at Detroit 6 p.m. NBATV

NBA: Houston at Toronto 6:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

NBA: Portland at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW+

G-League: Delaware at Motor City 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

NBA: Phoenix at Utah 8:30 p.m. NBATV

Golf

The Masters 2 p.m. ESPN

College Softball

Clemson at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ACCN

Mississippi at Kentucky 5 p.m. SECN

California at Utah 6 p.m. PAC-12N

Arizona St. at Oregon 7 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon St. 8 p.m. PAC-12N

Tennis

WTA: Charleston Quarterfinals 12:30 p.m. TENNIS

Recommended For You