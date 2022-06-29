High School Baseball

GEICO National Championship: Semifinal 7 p.m. ESPNU

Baseball: MLB

Minnesota at Cleveland noon MLBN

NY Yankees at Houston 5 p.m. AT&T-SW

Atlanta at Philadelphia 5 p.m. MLBN

San Diego at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. FS1

Fishing

Let’s Fish Southwest 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Texas Insider Fishing Report 7 p.m. BSSW

Football: CFL

British Columbia at Ottawa 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

DP World Tour: Irish Open 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic 2 p.m. GOLF

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon 5 a.m. ESPN

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon 10 a.m. ESPN

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon 5 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

Recommended For You