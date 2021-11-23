Major League Baseball
Rangers Insider 6:30 p.m. BSSW
College Basketball: Men
Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan St. 11 a.m. ESPN
Battle 4 Atlantis: UConn vs. Auburn 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Maui Invitational: Third-Place Game 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Maui Invitational: Championship 4 p.m. ESPN
Battle 4 Atlantis: VCU vs. Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN2
Cancun Challenge: Riviera Division 3rd Place 5 p.m. CBSSN
Fort Myers Tip-Off: Seton Hall vs. California 5 p.m. FS1
Boston U. at Florida St. 6 p.m. ACCN
Tarleton St. at Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
NIT Season Tip-Off: Xavier vs. Iowa St. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Battle 4 Atlantis: Baylor vs. Arizona St. 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Houston Baptist at Oklahoma 7 p.m. BSSW
Cancun Challenge: Riviera Division Final 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio St. vs. Florida 7:30 p.m. FS1
California Baptist at Texas 7:30 p.m. LHN
Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh 8 p.m. ACCN
Jacksonville at Minnesota 8 p.m. BTN
Maui Invitational: Seventh Place Game 8 p.m. ESPNU
NIT Season Tip-Off: Memphis vs. Virginia Tech 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
SoCal Challenge: Pepperdine vs. TCU 9:30 p.m. CBSSN
Maui Invitational: Fifth Place Game 10:30 p.m. ESPN2
SoCal Challenge: Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. midnight CBSSN
Pro Basketball: NBA
Brooklyn at Boston 6:45 p.m. ESPN
Chicago at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Philadelphia at Golden State 9:05 p.m. ESPN
Pro Football
The Star at Night 5:30 p.m. BSSW
Golf
Asian Tour: Blue Canyon Phuket Championship midnight GOLF
EPGA Tour: Joburg Open 4 a.m. (Thu) GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL
Vancouver at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. NHLN
Toronto at Los Angeles 9 p.m. TNT
Tennis
WTT: San Diego vs. Orange County 5 p.m. TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Wake Forest at Miami 2 p.m. ACCN
Louisville at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ACCN
Tennessee at Missouri 7 p.m. SECN