College Basketball: Men

Saginaw Valley St. at Butler 4 p.m. FS1

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Connecticut 6 p.m. CBSSN

ACC/Big Ten Chall.: Indiana at Syracuse 6 p.m. ESPN2

ACC/Big Ten Chall.: Minnesota at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. ESPNU

Longwood at Georgetown 6 p.m. FS2

Presbyterian at Tennessee 6 p.m. SECN

ACC/Big Ten Chall.: Florida St. at Purdue 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Jackson St. at Marquette 8 p.m. CBSSN

ACC/Big Ten Chall.: Clemson at Rutgers 8 p.m. ESPN2

ACC/Big Ten Chall.: Northwestern at Wake Forest 8 p.m. ESPNU

North Dakota St. at Creighton 8 p.m. FS2

ACC/Big Ten Chall.: Duke at Ohio St. 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball: NBA

New York at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m. TNT

Golden State at Phoenix 9 p.m. TNT

College Football

Oklahoma Press Conference noon BSSW

Oklahoma Flashback 5 p.m. BSSW

Inside LSU Football 6 p.m. BSSW

Pro Hockey: NHL

Carolina at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW

Tennis

ATP: Sao Paulo Challenger 7 a.m. TENNIS

The Davis Cup: Quarterfinal 9 a.m. CBSSN

ATP: Sao Paulo Challenger 1:30 p.m. TENNIS

Recommended For You