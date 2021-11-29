College Basketball: Men
Saginaw Valley St. at Butler 4 p.m. FS1
Maryland-Eastern Shore at Connecticut 6 p.m. CBSSN
ACC/Big Ten Chall.: Indiana at Syracuse 6 p.m. ESPN2
ACC/Big Ten Chall.: Minnesota at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. ESPNU
Longwood at Georgetown 6 p.m. FS2
Presbyterian at Tennessee 6 p.m. SECN
ACC/Big Ten Chall.: Florida St. at Purdue 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Jackson St. at Marquette 8 p.m. CBSSN
ACC/Big Ten Chall.: Clemson at Rutgers 8 p.m. ESPN2
ACC/Big Ten Chall.: Northwestern at Wake Forest 8 p.m. ESPNU
North Dakota St. at Creighton 8 p.m. FS2
ACC/Big Ten Chall.: Duke at Ohio St. 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Pro Basketball: NBA
New York at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m. TNT
Golden State at Phoenix 9 p.m. TNT
College Football
Oklahoma Press Conference noon BSSW
Oklahoma Flashback 5 p.m. BSSW
Inside LSU Football 6 p.m. BSSW
Pro Hockey: NHL
Carolina at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW
Tennis
ATP: Sao Paulo Challenger 7 a.m. TENNIS
The Davis Cup: Quarterfinal 9 a.m. CBSSN
ATP: Sao Paulo Challenger 1:30 p.m. TENNIS