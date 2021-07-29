Auto Racing
Formula 1: Hungary Practice 1 4:25 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1: Hungary Practice 2 7:55 a.m. ESPNU
Formula 1: Hungary Practice 3 4:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
Major League Baseball
Boston at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. MLBN
Seattle at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW
Houston at San Francisco 8:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
Fitness
NOBULL CrossFit Games 10 p.m. CBSSN
Australian Rules Football
AFL: Geelong at North Melbourne 10:30 p.m. FS2
AFL: Melbourne at Gold Coast midnight FS1
AFL: West Coast at Collingwood 1:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2
Pro Football: NFL
Inside Cowboys Training Camp 10:30 p.m. BSSW
Golf
EPGA/LPGA: ISPS Handa World Invitational 8 a.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA: Saratoga Live noon FS2
Lacrosse: Women Athletes Unlimited
Team Wood vs. Team Treanor 4 p.m. CBSSN
Team Warden vs. Team Arsenault 7 p.m. FS1
Rugby
NRL: Penrith at Melbourne 4:30 p.m. (Sat) FS2
Soccer: Men
MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC 7 p.m. ESPN
CPL: Calvary FC at Pacific FC 8:30 p.m. FS2
MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy 9 p.m. ESPN
Tennis
ATP: Kitzbuhel SF 5:30 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta QF; Kizbuhel SF 9 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Atlanta QF 7 p.m. TENNIS