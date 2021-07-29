Auto Racing

Formula 1: Hungary Practice 1 4:25 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Hungary Practice 2 7:55 a.m. ESPNU

Formula 1: Hungary Practice 3 4:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

Major League Baseball

Boston at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. MLBN

Seattle at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW

Houston at San Francisco 8:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

Fitness

NOBULL CrossFit Games 10 p.m. CBSSN

Australian Rules Football

AFL: Geelong at North Melbourne 10:30 p.m. FS2

AFL: Melbourne at Gold Coast midnight FS1

AFL: West Coast at Collingwood 1:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2

Pro Football: NFL

Inside Cowboys Training Camp 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Golf

EPGA/LPGA: ISPS Handa World Invitational 8 a.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA: Saratoga Live noon FS2

Lacrosse: Women Athletes Unlimited

Team Wood vs. Team Treanor 4 p.m. CBSSN

Team Warden vs. Team Arsenault 7 p.m. FS1

Rugby

NRL: Penrith at Melbourne 4:30 p.m. (Sat) FS2

Soccer: Men

MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC 7 p.m. ESPN

CPL: Calvary FC at Pacific FC 8:30 p.m. FS2

MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy 9 p.m. ESPN

Tennis

ATP: Kitzbuhel SF 5:30 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Atlanta QF; Kizbuhel SF 9 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Atlanta QF 7 p.m. TENNIS

