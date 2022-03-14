College Baseball
Michigan at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SECN
College Basketball: Men
NCAA: Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Sou. 5:30 p.m. truTV
NIT: Missouri St. at Oklahoma 6 p.m. ESPN
NIT: Belmont at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. ESPN2
NIT: Princeton at VCU 6 p.m. ESPNU
NIT: Oregon at Utah St. 8 p.m. ESPN
NIT: Alcorn St. at Texas A&M 8 p.m. ESPN2
NIT: Cleveland St. at Xavier 8 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA: Indiana vs. Wyoming 8 p.m. truTV
NIT: St. Bonaventure at Colorado 10 p.m. ESPN2
NIT: Santa Clara at Washington St. 10 p.m. ESPNU
College Basketball: Women
Texas: Game Plan with Vic Schaefer 7 p.m. LHN
Pro Basketball
NBA: Phoenix at New Orleans 7 p.m. NBATV
Pro Hockey
NHL: Dallas at Toronto 6 p.m. BSSW
Rodeo
RodeoHouston: Super Series V, Round 3 7 p.m. BSSW+
RodeoHouston Wrap: Super Series V 11 p.m. BSSW
College Softball
Wisconsin at Utah 3 p.m. PAC12N
UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina 5 p.m. ACCN
Wisconsin at Utah 5:30 p.m. PAC12N
Tennis
WTA/ATP: BNP Paribas Open noon TENNIS
WTA/ATP: BNP Paribas Open 1 p.m. TENNIS