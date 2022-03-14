College Baseball

Michigan at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SECN

College Basketball: Men

NCAA: Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Sou. 5:30 p.m. truTV

NIT: Missouri St. at Oklahoma 6 p.m. ESPN

NIT: Belmont at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. ESPN2

NIT: Princeton at VCU 6 p.m. ESPNU

NIT: Oregon at Utah St. 8 p.m. ESPN

NIT: Alcorn St. at Texas A&M 8 p.m. ESPN2

NIT: Cleveland St. at Xavier 8 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA: Indiana vs. Wyoming 8 p.m. truTV

NIT: St. Bonaventure at Colorado 10 p.m. ESPN2

NIT: Santa Clara at Washington St. 10 p.m. ESPNU

College Basketball: Women

Texas: Game Plan with Vic Schaefer 7 p.m. LHN

Pro Basketball

NBA: Phoenix at New Orleans 7 p.m. NBATV

Pro Hockey

NHL: Dallas at Toronto 6 p.m. BSSW

Rodeo

RodeoHouston: Super Series V, Round 3 7 p.m. BSSW+

RodeoHouston Wrap: Super Series V 11 p.m. BSSW

College Softball

Wisconsin at Utah 3 p.m. PAC12N

UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina 5 p.m. ACCN

Wisconsin at Utah 5:30 p.m. PAC12N

Tennis

WTA/ATP: BNP Paribas Open noon TENNIS

WTA/ATP: BNP Paribas Open 1 p.m. TENNIS

Recommended For You