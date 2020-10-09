SPORTS ON TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. FSSW

Auto Racing

F1: German Grand Prix 7:05 a.m. ESPN2

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 10 a.m. FS1

GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe noon CBSSN

NASCAR Cup: Bank of America ROVAL 400 1:30 p.m. NBC

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 2 p.m. FS1

Major League Baseball

ALCS G1: Houston vs. Tampa Bay 6:37 p.m. TBS

Pro Basketball: NBA Finals

G6: LA Lakers vs. Miami 6:30 p.m. ABC

Cycling

UCI: Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours 10:30 a.m. NBCSN

College Football

Oklahoma Football with Lincoln Riley 6 p.m. FSSW

Miami at Clemson (replay) 6:30 p.m. ACCN

South Carolina at Vanderbilt (replay) 7 p.m. SECN

UTEP at Louisiana Tech (replay) 8 p.m. ESPNU

Virginia Tech at North Carolina 9:30 p.m. (replay) ACCN

Arkansas at Auburn (replay) 10 p.m. SECN

Florida at Texas A&M (replay) 11 p.m. ESPNU

Kansas St. at TCU (replay) 12:30 a.m. (Mon) FS1

Mississippi St. at Kentucky (replay) 1 a.m. (Mon) SECN

Texas vs.Oklahoma (replay) 3:30 a.m. (Mon) FS1

Pro Football

Las Vegas at Kansas City noon CBS

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh noon FOX

NY Giants at Dallas 3:25 p.m. CBS

Minnesota at Seattle 7:20 p.m. NBC

Minnesota at Seattle 7:30 p.m. UNVSOHD

Cowboys Game Night 10 p.m. FSSW

Golf

EPGA: BMW PGA Championship 5 a.m. GOLF

EPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 9 a.m. GOLF

EPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 11 a.m. NBC

Champions: SAS Championship 1 p.m. GOLF

PGA: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open 4 p.m. GOLF

Field Hockey: Women

Virginia at North Carolina 11 a.m. ACCN

Boston College at Syracuse 11 a.m. FSSW

Louisville at Wake Forest 1 p.m. FSSW

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races noon FS1

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FSSW+

America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS1

Rodeo

PBR: Express Ranches Classic 2 p.m. CBSSN

College Soccer: Women

South Carolina at Vanderbilt noon ESPNU

Navy at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. ACCN

Florida at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SECN

Arkansas at Alabama 2 p.m. ESPNU

Wake Forest at Clemson 2:30 p.m. ACCN

LSU at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. SECN

Soccer: Men

UEFA Nations: Portugal at France 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

UEFA Nations: Francia vs. Portugal 1:30 p.m. UNIMAS

MLS: Seattle at LA FC 6 p.m. ESPN

Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS1

Minnesota United at FC Dallas 7:30 p.m. FSSW/KTPN

Soccer: Women

FA-WSL: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

FA-WSL: Manchester City at Chelsea 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

College Tennis

Oracle ITA Masters: Women’s Championship 4 p.m. ESPNU

Oracle ITA Masters: Men’s Championship 6 p.m. ESPNU

Tennis

French Open: Women’s Doubles Final 4 a.m. TENNIS

French Open: Men’s Final 8 a.m. NBC

ATP: St. Petersburg’s, Cologne 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Duke at North Carolina 4:30 p.m. ACCN