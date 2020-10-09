SPORTS ON TV
High School Athletics
Spotlight 10:30 p.m. FSSW
Auto Racing
F1: German Grand Prix 7:05 a.m. ESPN2
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 10 a.m. FS1
GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe noon CBSSN
NASCAR Cup: Bank of America ROVAL 400 1:30 p.m. NBC
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 2 p.m. FS1
Major League Baseball
ALCS G1: Houston vs. Tampa Bay 6:37 p.m. TBS
Pro Basketball: NBA Finals
G6: LA Lakers vs. Miami 6:30 p.m. ABC
Cycling
UCI: Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours 10:30 a.m. NBCSN
College Football
Oklahoma Football with Lincoln Riley 6 p.m. FSSW
Miami at Clemson (replay) 6:30 p.m. ACCN
South Carolina at Vanderbilt (replay) 7 p.m. SECN
UTEP at Louisiana Tech (replay) 8 p.m. ESPNU
Virginia Tech at North Carolina 9:30 p.m. (replay) ACCN
Arkansas at Auburn (replay) 10 p.m. SECN
Florida at Texas A&M (replay) 11 p.m. ESPNU
Kansas St. at TCU (replay) 12:30 a.m. (Mon) FS1
Mississippi St. at Kentucky (replay) 1 a.m. (Mon) SECN
Texas vs.Oklahoma (replay) 3:30 a.m. (Mon) FS1
Pro Football
Las Vegas at Kansas City noon CBS
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh noon FOX
NY Giants at Dallas 3:25 p.m. CBS
Minnesota at Seattle 7:20 p.m. NBC
Minnesota at Seattle 7:30 p.m. UNVSOHD
Cowboys Game Night 10 p.m. FSSW
Golf
EPGA: BMW PGA Championship 5 a.m. GOLF
EPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 9 a.m. GOLF
EPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 11 a.m. NBC
Champions: SAS Championship 1 p.m. GOLF
PGA: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open 4 p.m. GOLF
Field Hockey: Women
Virginia at North Carolina 11 a.m. ACCN
Boston College at Syracuse 11 a.m. FSSW
Louisville at Wake Forest 1 p.m. FSSW
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races noon FS1
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FSSW+
America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS1
Rodeo
PBR: Express Ranches Classic 2 p.m. CBSSN
College Soccer: Women
South Carolina at Vanderbilt noon ESPNU
Navy at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. ACCN
Florida at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SECN
Arkansas at Alabama 2 p.m. ESPNU
Wake Forest at Clemson 2:30 p.m. ACCN
LSU at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. SECN
Soccer: Men
UEFA Nations: Portugal at France 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
UEFA Nations: Francia vs. Portugal 1:30 p.m. UNIMAS
MLS: Seattle at LA FC 6 p.m. ESPN
Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS1
Minnesota United at FC Dallas 7:30 p.m. FSSW/KTPN
Soccer: Women
FA-WSL: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion 6:30 a.m. NBCSN
FA-WSL: Manchester City at Chelsea 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
College Tennis
Oracle ITA Masters: Women’s Championship 4 p.m. ESPNU
Oracle ITA Masters: Men’s Championship 6 p.m. ESPNU
Tennis
French Open: Women’s Doubles Final 4 a.m. TENNIS
French Open: Men’s Final 8 a.m. NBC
ATP: St. Petersburg’s, Cologne 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Duke at North Carolina 4:30 p.m. ACCN