College Baseball

Oklahoma St. at Arizona St. 6 p.m. PAC12N

Long Beach St. at UCLA 9 p.m. PAC12N

College Basketball: Men

Inside LSU Basketball 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Dayton at Richmond 5:30 p.m. CBSSN

Providence at Villanova 5:30 p.m. FS1

Tennessee at Georgia 5:30 p.m. SECN

Nebraska at Ohio St. 6 p.m. BTN

Mississippi at Kentucky 6 p.m. ESPN

West Virginia at Oklahoma 6 p.m. ESPN2

Missouri at South Carolina 6 p.m. ESPNU

Duke at Pittsburgh 7 p.m. ACCN

Texas: Game Plan with Chris Beard 7 p.m. LHN

St. Bonaventure at VCU 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

Michigan St. at Michigan 7:30 p.m. FS1

Florida at Vanderbilt 7:30 p.m. SECN

Purdue at Wisconsin 8 p.m. ESPN

Louisville at Virginia Tech 8 p.m. ESPN2

Cincinnati at Houston 8 p.m. ESPNU

Nevada at Boise St. 8 p.m. FS2

Arizona at Southern Cal 10 p.m. ESPN

Rodeo

RodeoHouston: Super Series I, Round 2 7 p.m. BSSW

College Softball

Michigan at North Carolina 4 p.m. ACCN

Pro Basketball

NBA: Atlanta at Boston 6:30 p.m. TNT

NBA: LA Clippers at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

NBA: Dallas at LA Lakers 9 p.m. TNT

Soccer: Men

U.S. vs. Dominican Republic 4:50 p.m. FS2

Tennis

WTA: Lyon, Monterrey 5 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Lyon, Monterrey 4:30 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS

WTA: Lyon, Monterrey 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS

Recommended For You