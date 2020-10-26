Korean Baseball

SK at Lotte 4:25 a.m. ESPN2

KT at Kia 4:25 a.m. (Wed) ESPN2

Major League Baseball: World Series

Game 6: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers 7 p.m. FOX

College Football

Maryland at Northwestern (replay) 9 a.m. BTN

NC State at North Carolina (replay) 10 a.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at Missouri (replay) 10 a.m. SECN

Penn St. at Indiana (replay) 10:30 a.m. FS2

Michigan at Minnesota (replay) 11 a.m. BTN

Virginia at Miami (replay) noon ACCN

Penn St. at Indiana (replay) noon BTN

Oklahoma Press Conference noon FSSW

Rutgers at Michigan St. 1 p.m. BTN

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh (replay) 1 p.m. ESPNU

Florida St. at Louisville (replay) 1 p.m. FSSW

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St. (replay) 1:30 p.m. FS2

NC State at North Carolina (replay) 3 p.m. ACCN

Illinois at Wisconsin (replay) 3 p.m. BTN

Nebraska at Ohio St. (replay) 4 p.m. BTN

Baylor at Texas (replay) 4 p.m. LHN

Inside LSU Football 5:30 p.m. FSSW

College Football Playoff: Top 25 6 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at TCU (replay) 7 p.m. FSSW

Texas Football Overdrive 8 p.m. LHN

Pro Football

Chicago at LA Rams (replay) 3 p.m. NFLN

Conquerors vs. Generals 7 p.m. FS1

College Golf

East Lake Cup: Individual 2 p.m. GOLF

College Soccer: Men

North Carolina at Clemson 6 p.m. ACCN

Soccer

UEFA: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayern Munich 12:30 p.m. GALA

UEFA: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Inter Milan 12:30 p.m. UNIMAS

UEFA: Atlético Madrid vs. Salzburg 2:50 p.m. GALA

UEFA: Mönchengladbach vs. Real Madrid 2:50 p.m. UNIMAS

UEFA Champions League 8 p.m. CBSSN

Swimming

ISL: The N 4 9 a.m. CBSSN

Tennis

ATP: Vienna, Kazakhstan 7 a.m. TENNIS