Little League Baseball World Series

Game 33: International Semifinal 2 p.m. ESPN

Game 34: U.S. Semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN

Major League Baseball

LA Angels at Tampa Bay 12:10 p.m. MLBN

Toronto at Boston 6 p.m. MLBN

Minnesota at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

NY Yankees at Oakland 9 p.m. MLBN

Fishing

Let’s Fish Southwest 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Texas Insider Fishing Report 10 p.m. BSSW

High School Football

The Woodlands at Galena Park N. Shore 7 p.m. AT&T-SW (A)

Lake Travis at Arlington Martin 7 p.m. ESPNU

Pro Football: NFL Preseason

Green Bay at Kansas City 7 p.m. NFLN

San Francisco at Houston 7:10 p.m. Am. Prime

Golf

DP World Tour: Omega European Masters 6:30 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: CP Women’s Open 8:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship noon GOLF

Korn Ferry: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ. 6 p.m. GOLF

Tennis

ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, Qualifying 10 a.m. ESPNEWS

ATP: Winston-Salem; ATP; WTA: Cleveland 10 a.m. TENNIS

