Little League Baseball
Midwest Regional: Missouri vs. Iowa 10 a.m. ESPN
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 11:06 pm
New England Regional: New Ham. vs. Mass. noon ESPN
Northwest Regional: Oregon vs. Idaho 2 p.m. ESPN
Great Lakes Regional: TBD vs. Ohio 4 p.m. ESPN
Metro Regional: New Jersey vs. Connecticut 6 p.m. ESPN2
West Regional: Arizona vs. Northern Cali. 8 p.m. ESPN2
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati at NY Mets noon MLBN
Texas at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Texas at Houston 7 p.m. BSSW
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City 7 p.m. FS1
Minnesota at LA Dodgers 10 p.m. MLBN
College Basketball: Men
Drake’s Big Blue Bahamas: Dominican Republic U-22 National Team vs. Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN
Basketball: WNBA
New York at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW+
Minnesota at Phoenix 9 p.m. CBSSN
Golf
USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 64 5 p.m. GOLF
Tennis
ATP: Montreal; WTA: Toronto 10 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Montreal; WTA: Toronto noon BSSW