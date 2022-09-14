Auto/Motorsports Racing
NASCAR Cup: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 16 4 p.m. USA
NHRA: Qualifying 6 p.m. FS1
Xfinity: Food City 300 6:30 p.m. USA
Major League Baseball
Colorado at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLBN
Baltimore at Toronto 6 p.m. APPLETV
Texas at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. BSSW
Oakland at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
NY Yankees at Milwaukee 7 p.m. MLBN
LA Dodgers at San Francisco 9:15 p.m. APPLETV
College Football
Florida St. at Louisville 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Air Force at Wyoming 7 p.m. CBSSN
High School Football
Ford Player of the Week 8 a.m. BSSW
Football Friday 7 p.m. BSSW+
Brookwood (Ga.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 9:30 p.m. ESPNU
Scoreboard 11 p.m. BSSW+
Golf
DP World Tour: Italian Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: Portland Classic 2 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship 5 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: Sanford International 8:30 p.m. GOLF
Tennis
WTA: Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Belgium, Italy vs. Argentina; Britain vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Canada 5 a.m. TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
High Point at Texas 7 p.m. LHN
Florida at Wisconsin 7:30 p.m. BTN