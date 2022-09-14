Auto/Motorsports Racing

NASCAR Cup: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 16 4 p.m. USA

NHRA: Qualifying 6 p.m. FS1

Xfinity: Food City 300 6:30 p.m. USA

Major League Baseball

Colorado at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLBN

Baltimore at Toronto 6 p.m. APPLETV

Texas at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. BSSW

Oakland at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

NY Yankees at Milwaukee 7 p.m. MLBN

LA Dodgers at San Francisco 9:15 p.m. APPLETV

College Football

Florida St. at Louisville 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Air Force at Wyoming 7 p.m. CBSSN

High School Football

Ford Player of the Week 8 a.m. BSSW

Football Friday 7 p.m. BSSW+

Brookwood (Ga.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 9:30 p.m. ESPNU

Scoreboard 11 p.m. BSSW+

Golf

DP World Tour: Italian Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Portland Classic 2 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship 5 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: Sanford International 8:30 p.m. GOLF

Tennis

WTA: Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Belgium, Italy vs. Argentina; Britain vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Canada 5 a.m. TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

High Point at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

Florida at Wisconsin 7:30 p.m. BTN

