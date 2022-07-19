Awards Show
The 2022 ESPYS 7 p.m. ABC
Awards Show
Baseball: College
California Collegiate League Showcase 9 p.m. BSSW
Baseball: MLB
June 16: Texas at Detroit 11 a.m. BSSW
May 30: Tampa Bay at Texas 1 p.m. BSSW
May 18: LA Angels at Texas 3 p.m. BSSW
June 25: Washington at Texas 5 p.m. BSSW
Rangers Golden Moments 7 p.m. BSSW
TBT Basketball
Rucker Park Reg.: HBC Un.vs. Amer. for Autism 7 p.m. ESPN
Basketball: WNBA
Seattle at Chicago 11 a.m. NBATV
Cycling: Tour de France
Stage 17: 81 miles, Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes 7 a.m. USA
Golf
LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Champ. 4 a.m. (Thu) GOLF
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Hamburg; ATP: Gstaad 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Hamburg; ATP: Gstaad 3:30 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Hamburg; ATP: Gstaad 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS
Track & Field: World Championships
Day 6: Evening Session 6:30 p.m. USA
