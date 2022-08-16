Little League World Series

Game 1: Nicaragua vs. Curacao noon ESPN

Game 2: Nolensville (Tenn.) vs. Middleborough (Mass.) 2 p.m. ESPN

Game 3: Australia vs. Canada 4 p.m. ESPN

Game 4: Honolulu (Hawaii) vs. Bonney Lake (Wash.) 6 p.m. ESPN

Major League Baseball

Kansas City at Minnesota noon MLBN

Baltimore at Toronto 2 p.m. MLBN

Houston at Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Oakland at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW

LA Dodgers at Milwaukee 7 p.m. FS1

Arizona at San Francisco 10 p.m. MLBN

Basketball: WNBA First Round Playoff

G1: New York at Chicago 7 p.m. ESPN2

G1: Phoenix at Las Vegas 9 p.m. ESPN

Pro Football: NFL

Inside Cowboys Training Camp 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Golf

USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Round of 64 3 p.m. GOLF

Soccer: Women International Champions Cup

FIFA Under-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan 5:50 p.m. FS2

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Cincinnati 10 a.m. TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Cincinnati noon BSSW

