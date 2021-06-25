Sports on TV
Auto/Motorsports Racing
Formula 1: Styrian GP Practice 3 4:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1: Styrian GP Qualifying 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
Trucks: CRC Brakleen 150 11 a.m. FS1
NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park 1 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup: Pocono Organics CBD 325 2 p.m. NBCSN
MotoAmerica Superbike 6 p.m. FS1
Camping World SRX Series 7 p.m. CBS
College Baseball: World Series
*Game 13: North Carolina St. vs. Vanderbilt 1 p.m. ESPN
*Game 14: Mississippi St. vs. Texas 6 p.m. ESPN2
*if necessary
Major League Baseball
Kansas City at Texas 3 p.m. FS1
Houston at Detroit 3 p.m. AT&T-SW
FOX Game of the Week 6 p.m. FOX
Pro Basketball: NBA
West G4: Phoenix at LA Clippers 8:10 p.m. ESPN
Pro Basketball: WNBA
Washington at Dallas noon CBS
Bowling
PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 11 a.m. CBSSN
PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 1 p.m. CBSSN
Cycling: Tour de France
Stage 1: Brest to Landerneau (123 miles) 5:30 a.m. NBCSN
Australian Rules Football
AFL: Hawthorn at Greater Western Sydney 10 p.m. FS2
AFL: Adelaide at Carlton 1 a.m. (Sun) FS2
Pro Football: NFL
Texans 360 10 a.m. BSSW
Golf
EPGA: BMW International Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA: The Travelers Championship noon GOLF
LPGA: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship noon NBC
PGA: The Travelers Championship 2 p.m. CBS
Bridgestone Senior Players Championship 2 p.m. GOLF
Gymnastics
U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Finals 3 p.m. NBC
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
Lacrosse: Men
PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC 7 p.m. NBCSN
Rugby
MLR: New Orleans at New England 5 p.m. CBSSN
MLR: San Diego at Austin 9 p.m. FS1
Premiership: Exeter vs. Harlequins 9 p.m. NBCSN
New South Wales at Queensland 4:30 a.m. (Sun) FS2
Soccer: Men
EURO: Wales vs. Denmark 10:30 a.m. ESPN
EURO: Italy vs. Austria 1:30 p.m. ABC
MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Tennis
ATP: Mallorca; WTA: Bad Homburg 6 a.m. TENNIS
Track & Field
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals 8 p.m. NBC
Sports on Radio
Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers 2:30 p.m. 92.1-FM