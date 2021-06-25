Sports on TV

Auto/Motorsports Racing

Formula 1: Styrian GP Practice 3 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Styrian GP Qualifying 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

Trucks: CRC Brakleen 150 11 a.m. FS1

NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park 1 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup: Pocono Organics CBD 325 2 p.m. NBCSN

MotoAmerica Superbike 6 p.m. FS1

Camping World SRX Series 7 p.m. CBS

College Baseball: World Series

*Game 13: North Carolina St. vs. Vanderbilt 1 p.m. ESPN

*Game 14: Mississippi St. vs. Texas 6 p.m. ESPN2

*if necessary

Major League Baseball

Kansas City at Texas 3 p.m. FS1

Houston at Detroit 3 p.m. AT&T-SW

FOX Game of the Week 6 p.m. FOX

Pro Basketball: NBA

West G4: Phoenix at LA Clippers 8:10 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Washington at Dallas noon CBS

Bowling

PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 11 a.m. CBSSN

PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 1 p.m. CBSSN

Cycling: Tour de France

Stage 1: Brest to Landerneau (123 miles) 5:30 a.m. NBCSN

Australian Rules Football

AFL: Hawthorn at Greater Western Sydney 10 p.m. FS2

AFL: Adelaide at Carlton 1 a.m. (Sun) FS2

Pro Football: NFL

Texans 360 10 a.m. BSSW

Golf

EPGA: BMW International Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA: The Travelers Championship noon GOLF

LPGA: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship noon NBC

PGA: The Travelers Championship 2 p.m. CBS

Bridgestone Senior Players Championship 2 p.m. GOLF

Gymnastics

U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Finals 3 p.m. NBC

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

Lacrosse: Men

PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC 7 p.m. NBCSN

Rugby

MLR: New Orleans at New England 5 p.m. CBSSN

MLR: San Diego at Austin 9 p.m. FS1

Premiership: Exeter vs. Harlequins 9 p.m. NBCSN

New South Wales at Queensland 4:30 a.m. (Sun) FS2

Soccer: Men

EURO: Wales vs. Denmark 10:30 a.m. ESPN

EURO: Italy vs. Austria 1:30 p.m. ABC

MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Tennis

ATP: Mallorca; WTA: Bad Homburg 6 a.m. TENNIS

Track & Field

U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals 8 p.m. NBC

Sports on Radio

Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers 2:30 p.m. 92.1-FM

