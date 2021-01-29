Auto Racing

IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 5 a.m. NBCSN

IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 1 p.m. NBCSN

College Basketball: Men

Michigan St. at Ohio St. noon CBS

SMU at Houston noon CBS

Loyola (Chicago) at Missouri St. 2 p.m. CBSSN

St. John’s at Marquette 2:30 p.m. FOX

Sam Houston St. at SFA 3 p.m. ESPNU

Colgate at Holy Cross 4 p.m. CBSSN

North Carolina St. at Syracuse 5 p.m. ACCN

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois 5 p.m. ESPN2

Rutgers at Northwestern 6:30 p.m. BTN

Washington St. at Washington 7 p.m. PAC12N

UNLV at Nevada 8:30 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Women

Notre Dame at Syracuse 10 a.m. ACCN

Temple at Tulane 11 a.m. ESPNU

Connecticut at DePaul noon FOX

Boston College at Miami noon FSSW

Missouri at Kentucky noon SECN

Clemson at Wake Forest 1 p.m. ACCN

Florida at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon at Colorado 1 p.m. PAC12N

Alabama at South Carolina 2 p.m. SECN

North Carolina at Virginia Tech 3 p.m. ACCN

Baylor at Iowa State 3 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at Washington 3 p.m. PAC12N

Michigan St. at Indiana 3:30 p.m. BTN

Georgia at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SECN

Pro Basketball

Utah at Denver 2:30 p.m. NBATV

Brooklyn at Washington 6 p.m. NBATV

College Football

Hula Bowl 8:30 p.m. CBSSN

Pro Football

NFL Pro Bowl Celebration 2 p.m. ABC/ESPN

Golf

PGA: Farmers Insurance Open noon GOLF

PGA: Farmers Insurance Open 2 p.m. CBS

College Gymnastics

West Virginia at Oklahoma 7 p.m. ESPNU

Pro Hockey

Dallas at Carolina 4 p.m. FSSW

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

Luge

FIL: World Luge Championships 5 p.m. NBCSN

Rodeo

PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational 9:30 a.m. CBSSN

PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational 11 a.m. CBS

PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational 6 p.m. CBSSN

Sailing

America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series 1 p.m. NBCSN

Soccer: Men

Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

Friendly: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago 6 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS2

Track & Field

American Track League 1 p.m. ESPN2

X Games

X Games: Aspen 2021 noon ABC

X Games: Aspen 2021 7:30 p.m. ESPN

