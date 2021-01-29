Auto Racing
IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 5 a.m. NBCSN
IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 1 p.m. NBCSN
College Basketball: Men
Michigan St. at Ohio St. noon CBS
SMU at Houston noon CBS
Loyola (Chicago) at Missouri St. 2 p.m. CBSSN
St. John’s at Marquette 2:30 p.m. FOX
Sam Houston St. at SFA 3 p.m. ESPNU
Colgate at Holy Cross 4 p.m. CBSSN
North Carolina St. at Syracuse 5 p.m. ACCN
Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois 5 p.m. ESPN2
Rutgers at Northwestern 6:30 p.m. BTN
Washington St. at Washington 7 p.m. PAC12N
UNLV at Nevada 8:30 p.m. FS1
College Basketball: Women
Notre Dame at Syracuse 10 a.m. ACCN
Temple at Tulane 11 a.m. ESPNU
Connecticut at DePaul noon FOX
Boston College at Miami noon FSSW
Missouri at Kentucky noon SECN
Clemson at Wake Forest 1 p.m. ACCN
Florida at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon at Colorado 1 p.m. PAC12N
Alabama at South Carolina 2 p.m. SECN
North Carolina at Virginia Tech 3 p.m. ACCN
Baylor at Iowa State 3 p.m. ESPN2
Stanford at Washington 3 p.m. PAC12N
Michigan St. at Indiana 3:30 p.m. BTN
Georgia at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SECN
Pro Basketball
Utah at Denver 2:30 p.m. NBATV
Brooklyn at Washington 6 p.m. NBATV
College Football
Hula Bowl 8:30 p.m. CBSSN
Pro Football
NFL Pro Bowl Celebration 2 p.m. ABC/ESPN
Golf
PGA: Farmers Insurance Open noon GOLF
PGA: Farmers Insurance Open 2 p.m. CBS
College Gymnastics
West Virginia at Oklahoma 7 p.m. ESPNU
Pro Hockey
Dallas at Carolina 4 p.m. FSSW
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2
Luge
FIL: World Luge Championships 5 p.m. NBCSN
Rodeo
PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational 9:30 a.m. CBSSN
PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational 11 a.m. CBS
PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational 6 p.m. CBSSN
Sailing
America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series 1 p.m. NBCSN
Soccer: Men
Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
Friendly: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago 6 p.m. FS1
Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS2
Track & Field
American Track League 1 p.m. ESPN2
X Games
X Games: Aspen 2021 noon ABC
X Games: Aspen 2021 7:30 p.m. ESPN