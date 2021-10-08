Major League Baseball: Playoffs

NLDS Game 2: Atlanta at Milwaukee 4 p.m. TBS

NLDS Game 1: Los Angeles at San Francisco 8 p.m. TBS

High School Basketball: Boys, The Battle Showcase

The Explorers (Christopher Columbus, Fla.) vs. The View (Riverview, Fla.) 5 p.m. NBCSN

California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon, Calif.) vs. Vertical Academy (Miami) 7 p.m. NBCSN

Pro Basketball: NBA Preseason

Atlanta at Memphis 7 p.m. NBATV

Boxing

PBC Fight Night Prelims 6 p.m. ESPN2

WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts 6 p.m. FS1

College Football

Oklahoma vs. Texas 11 a.m. ABC

Texas StatCast 11 a.m. LHN

Michigan St. at Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Northern Illinois at Toledo 11 a.m. CBSSN

Arkansas at Mississippi 11 a.m. ESPN

Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast) 11 a.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2

Maryland at Ohio St. 11 a.m. FOX

West Virginia at Baylor 11 a.m. FS1

Vanderbilt at Florida 11 a.m. SECN

Georgia Tech at Duke 11:30 a.m. BSSW

Virginia at Louisville 2 p.m. ACCN

Boise St. at BYU 2:30 p.m. ABC

Wisconsin at Illinois 2:30 p.m. BTN

Georgia at Auburn 2:30 p.m. CBS

SMU at Navy 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

Florida St. at North Carolina 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Wake Forest at Syracuse 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Ball St. at Western Michigan 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

San Jose St. at Colorado St. 2:30 p.m. FS1

Cal Poly at Montana St. 3 p.m. AT&T-SW

Penn St. at Iowa 3 p.m. FOX

Oregon St. at Washington St. 3 p.m. PAC12N

North Texas at Missouri 3 p.m. SECN

Wyoming at Air Force 6 p.m. CBSSN

TCU at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN

Buffalo at Kent St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

Michigan at Nebraska 6:30 p.m. ABC

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech 6:30 p.m. ACCN

LSU at Kentucky 6:30 p.m. SECN

Alabama at Texas A&M 7 p.m. CBS

Utah at USC 7 p.m. FOX

Memphis at Tulsa 8 p.m. ESPN2

New Mexico at San Diego St. 8 p.m. FS1

New Mexico St. at Nevada 9:30 p.m. CBSSN

UCLA at Arizona 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Golf

EPGA Tour: Open de España 6:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Junior League Championship 10:30 a.m. ESPNEWS

LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Founders Cup 11 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Cham.: Const. Furyk and Friends 2 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 4 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL Preseason

Carolina at Nashville 3 p.m. NHLN

NY Rangers at NY Islanders 6 p.m. NHLN

Anaheim at Los Angeles 4 p.m. NHLN

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Indian Wells noon TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Indian Wells 3 p.m. BSSW

College Volleyball: Women

Oklahoma at TCU 2 p.m. ESPNU

Illinois at Wisconsin 7 p.m. BTN

Recommended For You