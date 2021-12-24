As I’ve said before, one thing we learned from 2020 was just how much we love sports. It was torture not being able to watch them and heck, we were limited in how much we could play them as well. Even just a pickup game was hard to come by. Parks closed down and I even remember seeing basketball hoops with a piece of wood or something covering the rim so people wouldn’t play pickup games. At the time, I lived at an apartment complex that had a basketball court but it was kept locked during the quarantine lockdown. That still didn’t stop some people from getting in illegally but not even being able to shoot hoops was just another thing added to my long list of things I wish I had.
Occasionally we’d gather with friends and play yard games and I’d ask myself if I should be covering it as a local sporting event for the paper since nothing else was happening.
I have since moved to a house with a nice long driveway and ever since the first time my wife and I looked at the house, I’ve been saying it’s missing a basketball hoop, to which she kept responding, “Maybe for Christmas.”
Well, Christmas is pretty much here and I’m highly anticipating that between my wife and Santa Claus, I will find a basketball hoop under the tree or in the driveway.
There’s just something about shooting hoops for me. It helps serve as a distraction and it’s easy to do alone. Throwing and catching footballs just doesn’t work without someone else and as much as I’d love to hit a baseball off a tee, it would be much better to have someone throwing to me (probably laughing as I somehow manage to have three strikes on every pitch.)
So this year, when asked what I wanted for Christmas, basketball hoop was at the top of my list. My list is always a short one and there’s a good chance everything on it is sports related. Hats, shirts, tickets, a new ball – those things are always a win-win. If you’re a last-minute shopper looking for something to buy a sports fans, you can’t go wrong with those things and sports provide gift ideas for budgets of any size.
Growing up, sports video games were always a popular gift between me and my brothers but they’ve also gone way in price, I don’t think that would be the case if we were in our childhood today.
Speaking of which, Christmas Day will feature another type of present for us all – All Madden, a documentary about Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden. I’ll be the first to admit I’m a sucker for sports documentaries and I’ve been waiting for this one for months. It’s set to air at 1 p.m. our time and will be done in time to watch the Packers host the Browns, and alter the Cardinals to host the Colts. There’s a lot of good football in store for Christmas Day and maybe in between things, I’ll be able to shoot hoops in my driveway.
If for whatever reason, I wasn’t on the nice list and don’t get a basketball hoop, I may just have to make that purchase myself.
Merry Christmas to all.