The Troup Tigers, led by medalist Jaxson Green, and the Tatum Lady Eagles, paced by medalist Hannah Marcott, captured first place in the District 16-3A Golf Tournament held March 27 and April 3 at Longview Country Club in Longview.
The top two teams in each division and the top individual qualifiers finishing in the Top 10, advanced to the Class 3A Region II Tournament, which was scheduled for Oak Hurst Golf Course in Bullard.
Boys
The Troup Maroon team and the Troup White squad finished 1-2 in the race.
Troup Maroon won with a score of 656 (345-311), followed by Troup White at 745 (388-357). The Tiger linksters were followed by Tatum Green (386-376—762), Elysian Fields (375-444—819), Jefferson (387-440—827), Waskom (417-433—850) and Tatum White (478-459—937).
Green won medalist honors and the gold by firing a 151, including a second-round score of 69. His first round was 82.
He edged teammate Grayson Hearon by one stroke. Hearon took the silver with a 152 (82-70).
Taking the bronze was Ridge Riley of Waskom (84-86—170). Lawton Emmons of Arp placed fourth at 171 (86-85).
Both Troup teams advanced to regionals. Riley and Emmons qualified individually.
Other members of the Troup Maroon team and their individual placement: 6, Parker Osborn, 91-83—174; 9, Tucker Howell, 90-89—179; and 18, A.J. Adams, 102-92—194.
The Troup White team includes: 13, Bryce Wallum, 93-92—185; 14, Hunter Nord, 93-93—186; 15, Wyatt Roth, 103-85—188; 16, Carson Davenport, 103-87—190; and 17, Blake Henson, 99-94—193.
Bryce McElroy competed as a medalist for Troup, placing 20th (103-96—199).
Other golfers placing in the top 10 include: 5, Will Fratangelo, Jefferson, 78-95—173; 7, Jace Alaniz, Elysian Fields, 80-95—175; 8, Landon Rogers, Waskom, 96-82—178; and 10, Ashby Anthony, Tatum Green, 89-91—180.
Girls
Tatum won the girls championship with an 800 (394-406). The Troup Lady Tigers were second at 881 (459-422—881). Taking third was Harleton (514-538—1,052).
Marcott won medalist honors with a 182. She has rounds of 91 and 91.
Teammate Abby Sorenson placed second at 196 (96-100).
Tying for third were Troup’s Emory Cover (109-93—202) and Tatum’s Brynlee Mims (100-102—202).
Other members of Tatum and their place were: 6, Kaylei Stroud, 107-113—220; 9, Ava Quick, 113-125—238; and T11, Taydem Barker, 124-121—245.
Joining Cover on the Troup squad were: 5, Kaylee Brooks, 111-102—213; 7, Savannah Howard, 110-111—221; T11, McKenzie Weaver, 129-116—245; and 14, Maddie Braswell, 131-126—257.
Regional qualifiers were Lexii Price of Elysian Fields (8, 111-123—234) and Troup’s Addie Blanton (10, 120-124—244).
Marshall Softball
MARSHALL — Reagan Rios dominated inside the circle, striking out 16 with no walks in seven innings, as the Longview Lady Lobos blanked Marshall 6-0.
Paris Simpson homered, singled three times and drove in four runs to lead the way for the Lady Lobos on offense. River Hulsey had four singles and drove in a run. Madison Jones singled twice and chased one run home, and Journee Fairchild and Tomia Dessesaure both singled and drove in runs.
Alyson Roberson doubled and Claire Godwin singled in the loss for Marshall. Godwin struck out four, walked three and gave up three earned runs in seven innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
Hallsville Softball
TYLER — Lindsey Dubberly tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out eight and walking two, and Hallsville banged out 15 hits on the way to a 22-0 win over Tyler.
Hope Miles homered, doubled, singled and drove in two runs to pace the offense for Hallsville. Kelly Lopez tripled, doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Makayla Menchue had a triple, single and three RBI, and Miley Stovall doubled and chased two runs home. Katelynn Griffith chipped in with three hits and two RBI. Alayna McGrede added a single and three RBI. Ava Martin drove in two runs, and Paris Turner contributed a single and an RBI.
Elysian Fields, Waskom Softball
WASKOM — Elysian Fields pushed across eight runs in the top of the first inning to take control early on the way to a 17-1 win over Waskom.
Gracey Struwe had three hits and two RBI for Elysian Fields. Karleigh Robinson added two hits and an RBI, and Baylee Marcum, Madison Owens, Morgan Shaw and Cora Creech all drove in runs.
Struwe struck out two and walked one in two innings, and Creech finished up by striking out four with two walks in two frames.
Hallsville Baseball
TYLER — Kaden Akin and Connor White combined on a five-inning one-hitter, and Blake Cox led the way on offense for the Bobcats with two hits and three RBI as Hallsville blanked Tyler 14-0.
Akin struck out three with one walk and no hits allowed in four innings, and White fanned three with no walks and one hit allowed in one inning of action.
Landon Bowden, Sawyer Dunagan, Ashton Garza and Connor White all tripled for the Bobcats, and Zane Holder and White added doubles. Dunagan finished with three hits and two RBI. White, Garza, Bowden and Laker McPherson drove in a run apiece, and Zane Holder finished with two singles and two RBI.
Tory Howland had the lone hit for Tyler.
Elysian Fields, Waskom Baseball
WASKOM — Lawson Swank homered, doubled and drove in four runs, and Chaelton Cook and Blake Merritt combined to hold Waskom to three hits as Elysian Fields earned a 6-2 win on Tuesday.
Evan White added two hits and an RBI for Elysian Fields, and Cook chipped in with a double.
On the hill, Cook worked four innings with three strikeouts, two walks and one earned run allowed. Merritt struck out five, walked one and gave up one earned run in three innings.
Justin Reeves doubled and Tanner Brightmon added two hits and an RBI in the loss for Waskom. Jacob Woodward struck out three and walked five in 5.2 innings.
ETBU Baseball
MARSHALL — A third weekly award has been given to East Texas Baptist University’s Austin Barry as he has been named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division III Hitter of the Week. This award goes along with being the American Southwest Conference Hitter of the Week and being on the D3Baseball.com “Team of the Week” as a catcher.
Barry is now hitting .301 on the year in 27 games with 26 RBI, seven doubles, one triple, and five home runs. ETBU is currently 25-8 with a 19-2 record in the ASC and will travel to Richardson this weekend for a three-game ASC series.
Below is the write up from the NCBWA on Barry’s award:
East Texas Baptist University senior catcher Austin Barry had a career weekend, batting .667 (8-for-12) with four home runs and 14 RBI. He played in all three games versus Hardin-Simmons University (Texas), leading the Tigers to a sweep, as ETBU ran its winning streak to 13 games. In a 3-1 game-one victory, Barry had the go-ahead two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning. In game two, Barry was 3-for-4 with six RBI and two homers. In the series finale, Barry launched a solo homer to tie the game at one in the second inning. He followed with a two-run double in the fourth inning to put ETBU up 7-1. Barry made D3baseball.com’s Team of the Week and was the American Southwest Conference co-Hitter of the Week.