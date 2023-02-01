From Staff Reports
TATUM — Kamdyn Scott and Aundrea Bradley scored 17 points apiece, Patience Price reached double figures with 13 points and the Tatum Lady Eagles opened the second round of district play with a 70-18 win over Elysian Fields.
Scott recorded a double-double with 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists. Kerrigan Biggs had four points, three rebounds, six steals and two blocks, Jade Moore-Simon four points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists, Alecia Halton six points, two steals and two assists, Price seven steals, eight assists and two blocks, Bradley three rebounds, four steals and four assists, Sanyia Cotton two points and five rebounds, Kaleigh Hooker two points, four rebounds, two steals and six assists, and Katelyn Jacobs five points and five rebounds.
Jefferson 47, Waskom 42
JEFFERSON — Taurria Hood and Kristen Thomas scored 11 points apiece, Amirie Prior joined them in twin figures with 10 and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs used a big third quarter to rally for a 47-42 win over Waskom.
Jordyn Davidson and Destiny Kelly had five points apiece for Jefferson, which trailed 20-18 at the half before outscoring Waskom 18-3 in the third quarter. Keinysa Wallace finished with four points, and Keyasia Black had one. Thomas dominated inside with 19 rebounds, and Hood added six. Black had three assists, and Thomas came away with two assists and two steals. Wallace also had three steals.
Harleton archery hosts fundraiser
The Harleton archery program is holding a t-shirt fundraiser. Purchase a t-shirt to support the students and their desire to continue representing Harleton ISD in the sport. A link to purchase both adult and youth t-shirts is available on the Harleton ISD Facebook page.
Jefferson Lady Bullpups get 40-16 win
The eighth grade Lady Bullpups traveled to West Rusk this past Thursday for their final game of the season and came home with a 40-16 win. Scorers were Mariya Johnson with two, Anna Hauptman with three, Avery Ephram with four, Chloe Wood with five, Maddie Cooner and Karly Long with seven each, and Rayleigh Gulk with 12.
The seventh grade Lady Bullpups wrapped up their season this past Saturday at the district tournament with wins against Elysian Fields and Tatum, putting them in the championship game. However, they lost to Arp and concluded their season as district runner up with Arp being their only loss.
Panola College’s Franca signs letter of intent
CARTHAGE — Panola College volleyball player Luna Franca signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball and academic career at Texas Woman’s University in a ceremony last Wednesday afternoon.
Franca will graduate in the spring and will enroll at the Denton based campus this summer.
“It’s amazing, I’m very excited to graduate at Panola and move on,” Franca said. “I’m ready to start a new life in a new college and a new city.”
TWU is a NCAA Division II school.
Franca, who came to Panola from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, plans to major in biology.
“I feel grateful for my family doing everything that they do for me,” Franca said. “Getting a full scholarship and have the opportunity to play at a high level is amazing.”
This past season, Franca played in all 32 matches for Panola, where she finished with 376 digs, which was second on the team.
Panola Coach Nicole McCray had nothing but praise for her defensive specialist/libero.
“Luna is extremely talented and extremely competitive,” McCray said. “She worked really, really hard last spring. Having the other Brazilians helped with her transition and was very coachable with a great attitude. We are extremely excited for her.”
Franca, a 5-foot-4 defensive specialist/libero, is now the fourth sophomore from this year’s Fillies roster to sign to play at the next level.
Franca joins Malia Viernes (who is currently enrolled at TWU after graduating in December), Andressa Soares (currently enrolled at Texas A&M at Commerce) and Izabely Benjamin, who signed with Louisiana Tech.